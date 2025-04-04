ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cardinals make the trip to Boston to face the Red Sox! The Cardinals played well to start the season, while the Red Sox were inconsistent. This is a big momentum game, and either team could win. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Red Sox Projected Starters

Andre Pallante vs. Richard Fitts

Ande Pallante (1-0) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts through five innings.

Richard Fitts (0-1) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on six hits with zero walks and four strikeouts through six innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Red Sox Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: +102

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Red Sox

Time: 4:10 ET/1:10 pm PT

TV: NESN/FanDuel Sports Midwest

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals were inconsistent last year and barely finished above .500 toward an 83-79 record. This season, they have started 4-2 and are playing well. The Cardinals were a solid offense last season, but they have been a top-three unit in the MLB this year. Their pitching has been inconsistent and has not changed much from last year to this year. Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, Lars Nootbaar, Victor Scott II, Masyn Winn, Ivan Herrera, and Jordan Walker have all started red-hot behind the plate. The pitching has been more inconsistent on the mound, but Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, and Andre Pallante have been standouts. The Cardinals are an intriguing team this season and can make some noise and go on a run.

The Cardinals are starting Andre Pallante on the mound, where he has a 1-0 record, a 3.60 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP up to this point in the season. In his one start, he allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts in a 9-2 Cardinals win against the Twins. Pallante played well in his first start, which becomes an intriguing matchup against a Red Sox offense filled with potential, but has started slow to start the season.

The Cardinals' offense has jumped to being one of the best in the MLB early in the season. They are third in batting average with a .298 average after they had a .248 average last season. Nootbaar and Herrera are the prominent leaders in the batting categories so far this season. Nootbaar leads in batting average at .417, in OBP at .533, and in total hits with 10. Herrera also leads in home runs with three and in RBI with eight. The offense has the upper hand against Richard Fitts for the Red Sox. This is an excellent matchup for them to take advantage of.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox had the epitome of a mediocre season last year, finishing with an 81-81 record. They are 3-4 in this season to start the year. Statistically, the Red Sox were great in offense last season but have started slow this season. The pitching has been average and has not changed much from last season to this season. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Kristian Campbell, Trevor Story, Cedanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have held down the fort for a solid offense for the Red Sox.

Then, Tanner Houck, Garrett Crochet, and the new addition, Walker Buehler, make up a formidable pitching lineup. Their pitching and offense should be much better this season. The Red Sox have a lot of expectations to make some noise this season, and they can get it started against the Rangers in this game.

The Red Sox are starting Richard Fitts on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 4.50 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. In his one start, he allowed three runs on six hits with zero walks and four strikeouts in a 3-2 Red Sox loss to the Rangers. Fitts has been unimpressive after his lone start, and this is a bad matchup against a red-hot Cardinals offense. The Cardinals have a giant advantage over Fitts in this matchup.

The Red Sox's offense was great last year. They were sixth in team batting average at .252 but are 13th this season with a .229 average. Abreu and Campbell lead the team in most of the notable batting categories. Abreu leads in batting average at .471, in home runs with two, in RBI with six, and in OBP at .625. Campbell leads in total hits with 10. The pieces on this Red Sox offense are good enough to be the best offense in the MLB, but they have not clicked entirely yet. Pallante is a good pitcher, and this is a solid matchup because the Cardinals are red-hot on offense.

Final Cardinals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox have enough juice on offense to keep this close, but the Cardinals are playing better. The Red Sox cover, but the Cardinals win outright.

Final Cardinals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox +1.5 (-194)