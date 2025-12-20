It's no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers pay more in salary to their players than any team in Major League Baseball. However, the difference between the Dodgers and the second-place New York Mets is shocking. Additionally, the difference between what the Dodgers spend on player salary and the 30th-ranked Miami Marlins is an issue that could lead to a work stoppage after the 2026 season.

The Dodgers' $169.3 million in luxury tax penalties are more than the entire payroll of 12 teams

The Dodgers paid more than $417 million in player salary this season and that means they have to pay more than $169 million in luxury tax. The New York Mets paid $346.6 million in salary last season and they owe $91.6 million in luxury tax. Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers prior to the 2024 season, while Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract prior to the 2025 season.

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies rank 3rd and 4th, respectively, in player salary. The Yankees pay more than $316 million while the Phillies are close behind at $314 million.

The American League champion Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers all paid enough in salary to exceed the luxury tax assessment. However, none of those teams are close to the top four teams.

The Blue Jays paid more than $286 million while the Padres paid just over $270 million in player salary. The Blue Jays had to pay $13.6 million in luxury tax assessment, while the Padres paid just under $7 million.

The Red Sox and Astros paid less than $1.5 million in luxury tax, while the Rangers faced a small tax of $190K.

Marlins and White Sox at the bottom of the list

The Dodgers are clearly in a class by themselves when it comes to overall play since they are back to back World Series winners. They also stand alone when it comes to paying players salaries.

The Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox are at the other end of the salary spectrum. Marlins paid just under $87 million in player salaries, while the White Sox barely exceeded that mark in paying $91 million this season