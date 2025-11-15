ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders head into Week 11 in wildly different positions. Both, though, enter this cross-conference showdown with something to prove. Dallas is fighting to stay in NFC contention. The Cowboys want to regain consistency after an up-and-down first half of the season. Meanwhile, Las Vegas is trying to keep their very slim AFC Wild Card hopes alive behind a defense that has kept them competitive. With contrasting identities, this matchup offers plenty of intrigue for bettors searching for value in a game that feels closer than the line suggests.

Cowboys vs. Raiders betting odds

Cowboys: -3.5, -192

Raiders: +3.5, +160

Over: 49.5, -118

Under: 49.5, -102

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Cowboys vs. Raiders key injuries for Week 11

Cowboys: G Tyler Smith (knee) questionable, DT Solomon Thomas (calf) questionable, S Malik Hooker (toe) IR, S Donovan Wilson (elbow) questionable, DE Dante Fowler Jr (shoulder) questionable.

Raiders: LB Cody Lindenberg (achilles) questionable, C Jackson Powers-Johnson (ankle) IR, QB Aidan O'Connell (wrist) IR, LB Brennan Jackson (foot) IR, OT Kolton Miller (ankle) IR.

Cowboys vs. Raiders betting trends

The Las Vegas Raiders have a 7-6 record against the Cowboys all-time. The Cowboys, however, have won three of the last four meetings. Entering Week 11, the Raiders have lost their last three games, while the Cowboys have lost back-to-back games.

2025 records:

Dallas, 3-5-1 straight up, 4-5 ATS; Las Vegas, 2-7 straight up, 4-5 ATS

Over/Under

Dallas 6-3; Las Vegas, 3-6

Keys to Cowboys vs. Raiders matchup

Cowboys:

A defensive overhaul: The Dallas defense has been porous against the run and pass this season. However, with the addition of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson at the trade deadline, the Cowboys' defense could see a significant improvement.

Javonte Williams' impact: Running back Javonte Williams has been a bright spot on offense. He has rushed for 716 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. He will face a Raiders' defense that allows 143 rushing yards per game. This presents a favorable matchup for the Cowboys' ground game.

Dak Prescott's consistency: Quarterback Dak Prescott has been solid this season. He has completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 2,319 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He and Williams should be able to control the tempo of the game and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Raiders:

Offensive woes: The Raiders' offense has been stagnant. They scored only seven points in a Week 10 loss to the Broncos. They have a league-worst 2–7 record and have struggled with turnovers and poor offensive line play.

A “get-right” spot for Dallas: The Raiders' offense, featuring quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, has been a “get-right” spot for opposing defenses this season. As such, a new-look Cowboys' defense could take advantage.

Can't stop the run: The Raiders' defense struggles against the run. With Williams and the Cowboys' ground game gaining momentum, Las Vegas could be in for a long night.

Cowboys vs. Raiders prediction and pick

The Cowboys, despite their sub-.500 record, have the talent and motivation to get a much-needed road victory. The return of key defensive players and a favorable matchup against the Raiders' struggling defense make the Cowboys the clear choice. Look for the Cowboys to control the line of scrimmage, both offensively and defensively, and win by a comfortable margin.

Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Raiders 17

Pick Against the Spread: Cowboys -3.5 (Dallas wins and covers)

Over/Under: Over 49.5