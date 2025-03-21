ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Flyers look to break their losing streak as they visit the Dallas Stars. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Stars prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into the game at 28-34-8 on the year, which places them in last place in the Metropolitan Division. It has been a tough go for them as of late, as they have lost eight of their last nine games. Last time out, they faced the Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin scored the first goal of the game in the first period to give the Capitals the lead. The Capitals would score two more in the second period to lead 3-0. In the third, Ryan Poehling and Sean Couturier would both score, but the Flyers would still fall to the Capitals 3-2. The win for the Capitals made them the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Stars are 43-21-4 on the year, sitting in second place in the Central Division. In their last game, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the first period, Brandon Hagel scored to give the Lightning the lead. Anthony Cirelli would score in the second period to make it 2-0, but Oskar Back and Mason Marchment would both score to tie the game. After a scoreless second period and overtime, the game would go to a shootout. There, the Lightning would take the victory.

Here are the Flyers-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Stars Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +225

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Flyers vs Stars

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the way for the Flyers from the second line currently. Konecny comes in leading the team in goals, assists, and points. He has 22 goals and 43 assists this year, good for 65 points. He is joined on the line by Sean Couturier. Couturier is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 11 goals and 22 assists. The top line is rounded out by Olle Lycksell, who has three assists in his 13 games this year.

Second on the team in points is Matvei Michkov, who is currently on the third line. He comes in with 20 goals and 27 assists this year, good for 47 points. He is joined by Owen Tippett. Tippett is third on the team in points with 19 goals and 17 assists. Finally, Bobby Brink is on the top line, sitting fifth on the team in points with ten goals and 22 assists this year.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Stars this year is led by Jason Robertson, who is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 29 goals, 38 assists, and 67 total points. Meanwhile, he is joined on the line by Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Hintz is fourth on the team in points with 25 goals and 30 assists, good for 55 points. Meanwhile, Rantanen has two goals and two assists in his six games with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Wyatt Johnston has been great, currently, playing on the third line. He is third on the team in points, coming in with 25 goals and 37 assists. Still, the team leader in points and assists this year comes from the second line, Matt Duchene. Duchene comes in with 26 goals and 43 assists, good for 69 total points. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who has 17 goals and 19 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Mikael Granlund, who has three goals and eight assists in his 17 games with the Stars.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 31-15-3 on the year with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in wins, while sitting 14th in goals against average. Oettinger is 2-2-1 in his last five games.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in goal for the Flyers. He is 19-14-4 with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. Ersson has struggled heavily as of late. He is 1-4 in his last five games, giving up three or more goals in all five games, and not having a save percentage over .880 in any of them,

Final Flyers-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One major reason is the Flyers defense. Not only is Samuel Ersson struggling, but the Flyers are 28th in the NHL in goals against per game this year. Further, they have struggled to score as well. In their last ten games, they have scored just 16 goals. Meanwhile, the Stars are scoring 3.37 goals per game while sitting sixth in the NHL in goals against per game. Take the Stars to win big.

Final Flyers-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5