The UFC 322 Early Prelims are set to conclude with this matchup in the Middleweight (185) Division as we bring you another betting prediction and pick. UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert will take on Philly's rising Kyle Daukaus in what should be a banger early into the night. Check our UFC odds series for the Meerschaert-Daukaus prediction and pick.

Gerald Meerschaert (37-20) comes into yet another UFC PPV spot with a 12-12 record since 2016. After back-to-back wins in 2024, the longtime UFC veteran has lost his last three-straight fights heading into this bout. He'll look to capitalize as the sizable betting underdog, standing 6-foot-1 with a 77.5-inch reach.

Kyle Daukaus (16-4) has gone 3-4-0-1 inside the UFC since 2020. He left the promotion in 2023 and posted four-straight wins under CFFC, making a return in his last fight and cashing-in on a Round 1 knockout. Now, he'll look to build newfound momentum as the stern betting favorite here. Daukaus stands 6-foot-3 with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 322 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 322 Odds: Gerald Meerschaert-Kyle Daukaus Odds

Gerald Meerschaert: +320

Kyle Daukaus: -410

Over 1.5 rounds: -175

Under 1.5 rounds: +135

Why Gerald Meerschaert Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Michal Oleksiejczuk – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 29 SUB

Gerald Meerschaert is making another appearance on a Pay-Per-View event, looking to break .500 on his UFC career and advance to 13-12 within the promotion. He found a streak of solid performances in 2024, but his last three fights have been tough to watch with two ending inside the distance. Still, Meerschaert has a hunger to be in this spot and he'll have another opportunity to prove his worth on Saturday.

Meerschaert has looked increasingly aggressive over his last few fights, not waiting nearly as long to engage opponents as he's done in the past. Meerschaert packs a big punch with his striking, but his lifelong grappling training is truly what stands out when he's able to force opponents down to the mat.

While Meerschaert will have to overcome betting odds against his favor, he's certainly the more experienced fighter here and has seen just about everything he can from any particular opponent. Staying out of range and controlling the striking distance will be crucial for him throughout this fight as his best chance will be converting his defense into offense.

Why Kyle Daukaus Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Michel Pereira – TKO (overhand right, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 11 SUB

After leaving the UFC following a 2-4 record, Kyle Daukaus improved his skills with four-straight wins including a championship title over at Cage Fury FC. In returning to the UFC, Daukaus made quick work of a dangerous Michel Pereira, proving that he's ready to once again pave a way in the UFC. He'll have another stellar opportunity to improve his stock and Meerschaert is the perfect opponent to do so against.

Daukaus significantly improved his kickboxing while away from the UFC, indicative of the confidence he recently displayed in bringing the fight to Michel Pereira. On the ground, Daukaus has always been confident in his grappling abilities, but he may want to stray away from the ground game knowing he's got a much tougher challenge there than on the feet.

Still, Daukaus should be the more energetic, athletic fighter in this matchup and his newfound confidence could make him a problem in this division for any fighter. He's currently riding a hot streak of wins, so expect a very motivated and determined version of Daukaus to come into this bout.

Final Gerald Meerschaert-Kyle Daukaus Prediction & Pick

Both fighters have made their rounds in the UFC, but this fight will be particularly important for both men trying to prove their worth in the promotion. Gerald Meerschaert is in the twilight of his career, but he's managing solid outings and clearly feels confident in his abilities and training camp enough to take this fight.

Daukaus, on the other hand, is on a completely new mission and has looked like an entirely different fighter since returning to the UFC. Given his recent success and his confidence against Michel Pereira, we have to give the striking edge to Daukaus and his ability to move forward without much caution.

Gerald Meerschaert will have his greatest chance as the underdog if he's able to clinch and force Daukaus into a compromised position on the ground. From there, Meerschaert may have difficulty finding any openings against a strong grappler like Daukaus, but he's managed to find unlikely finishes in the past and will hope to do the same here.

Nevertheless, Kyle Daukaus is the clear favorite to win this fight and I expect him to do so quickly in knockout fashion.

Final Gerald Meerschaert-Kyle Daukaus Prediction & Pick: Kyle Daukaus (-410); UNDER 1.5 Rounds (+135)