The Baltimore Orioles have massively bolstered their lineup, trading for Taylor Ward and signing Pete Alonso in free agency. They found their new closer in Rylan Helsley. But as the Orioles try to march towards the postseason, they're still looking for a new ace.

Philadelphia Phillies standout Ranger Suarez remains one of the best options available in free agency. The Orioles are doing everything they can to try and get the left-hander to Baltimore, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“It sounds like they have been very aggressive and are strongly in. They haven't been able to close the deal, but they kind of feel like they have a chance. We'll have to wait and see.”

The Orioles are strongly in on Ranger Suárez, says @JimBowdenGM. "They haven't been able to close the deal, but they kind of feel like they have a chance." pic.twitter.com/82YzStbS9l — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 5, 2026

The Orioles have intriguing pieces in their rotation such as Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish. They recently acquired Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays. Still, Baltimore finished their 2025 campaign ranked 26th in ERA with a mark of 4.60. They need to take a major step forward in the pitching department to get over the playoff hump.

Adding Suarez to the mix would certainly help. During the 2025 campaign, he put up a 3.20 ERA and a career-high 151 strikeouts compared to 38 walks. His entire eight-year tenure with the Phillies has resulted in a 3.38 ERA and a 705/240 K/BB ratio. He was an All-Star in 2024 and would've been in 2025 too but turned down the offer.

The Orioles won't be the only team in on Suarez. However, they've been arguably the most aggressive team of the offseason. If that continues being their identity, the left-hander could be pitching in Baltimore in 2026.