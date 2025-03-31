ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants hit the road to take on the Houston Astros Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series by handing out a Giants-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Astros Projected Starters

Jordan Hicks vs. Ronel Blanco

Both of these pitchers will be taking the mound for the first time in 2025 on Monday.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Astros Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: +102

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Space City Home Network

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants will give the ball to Jordan Hicks Monday night. He had an alright season last year, but it was his first time being a full-time starter. Now that he has that season under his belt, Hicks should be more comfortable and pitch a little bit better. The right-hander should also be able to shut down the Astros. Houston hit just .176 in their first three games, and they scored only six runs. Additionally, the Astros did not hit for any power. If Hicks pitches well, the Astros will continue to struggle.

The Giants did not do a great job at the plate in their opening series. They hit under .220, but they hit five home runs in the three games. Along with that, San Francisco scored 14 runs. The Giants scored six runs in each of their two wins. In fact, last season, San Francisco had a record of 49-12 when they scored five or more runs. 62 of their wins came when they scored at least four runs. If San Francisco can get to four or five runs, they will have a fantastic chance to win.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ronel Blanco is coming off a great season in 2024. The righty had a 2.80 ERA last year in 167.1 innings pitched. Additionally, Blanco allowed hitters to bat just .190 off him. He was one of the better pitchers in the MLB last season, and the Astros are hoping he can carry that into this year. In fact, Blanco threw a no-hitter early in 2024, so there is a lot of confidence in him. If Blanco can pitch the way he did last year, the Astros will win this game.

Houston was able to shut down the Mets in their first series of the season. The Astros' bullpen allowed just one earned run in their three games while striking out 11 batters, and walking six. The Giants hit under .220 in their opening series, so they are not swinging the bats particularly well. San Francisco did score six runs in two of the games, but the Astros pitching staff is very good. If Blanco can get the ball to the bullpen with the lead, Houston will be able to win this game at home.

Final Giants-Astros Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a solid game. Both pitchers should be able to pitch well, so it will come down to which team can scratch across a run or two. For this game, I think that team will be the Astros. For that reason, I will be taking the Astros to win this game straight up.

Final Giants-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-120)