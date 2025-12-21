Caleb Williams delivered a performance that instantly joined NFL lore. He authored a miracle comeback that tied him with Hall of Famer Peyton Manning in a rare historical category. In the Chicago Bears’ dramatic 22-16 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 at Soldier Field, Williams notched his sixth fourth-quarter comeback of the season by a player under 25. That ties the most in NFL history. Trailing 16-6 late in regulation, Williams calmly engineered 16 unanswered points. He flipped a rivalry game and tightened Chicago’s grip on the NFC North.

The rally unfolded with cinematic precision. Williams capped a frantic drive with a gutsy six-yard fourth-down touchdown pass to Jahdae Walker with just 24 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime. Moments later, Williams delivered the knockout blow. It was a 46-yard strike to DJ Moore. That sealed the comeback and sent Soldier Field into chaos. The win pushed the Bears to 11-4 and extended their division lead to 1.5 games.

That sixth comeback matched the benchmark previously set by Manning. It underscored Williams’ growing reputation for late-game poise and command. While Green Bay was left to grapple with quarterback uncertainty and mounting pressure, Chicago celebrated a defining moment in its resurgence.

The Bears’ 2025 season has become one of the league’s most compelling stories. Now leading the NFC North, Chicago has transformed into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They have done that behind Williams’ leadership, resilience, and clutch gene. A week earlier, they dominated Cleveland 31-3. Against Green Bay, Williams and the Bears proved that no deficit feels insurmountable.