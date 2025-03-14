ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These are two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, and both could use a win to increase their momentum and improve their seeding before the NCAA Tournament. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Illinois-Maryland prediction and pick.

Illinois is 21-11 this season and has won four straight games. They have significant wins against Arkansas, Wisconsin, Oregon, Indiana, UCLA, Michigan, and Purdue. They also have losses to Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan State twice, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Duke. Kasparas Jakucionis must be the X-factor for the Illini against a loaded Terrapins team to advance.

Maryland is 24-7 and has won seven of its last eight games and three straight. It has had significant wins against UCLA, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan, and notable losses against Marquette, Purdue, Oregon, and Michigan State. Maryland has been a balanced team, but Derik Queen has been the best player and can dominate this matchup against the Illini to advance.

Here are the Illinois-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big Ten Tournament Odds: Illinois-Maryland Odds

Illinois: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Maryland: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland

Time: 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

TV: BTN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois' offense has been great this year and is arguably the best in the Big Ten. They score 83.7 points per game, have a 45% field goal percentage, and a 31% three-point shooting percentage. They are also 13th in adjusted offense in KenPom and have a 122.3.

Five Fighting Illini players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, showcasing how much balance they have as an offense. Jakucionis is the most consistent scorer, averaging 15.2 points per game. Tomislav Ivisic and Will Riley are next up in scoring, averaging 12.6 and 12.2 points per game, respectively. Jakucionis is also the best passer on the team, averaging 4.8 assists per game. The team is also averaging 14.9 assists per game overall.

The Illini have been great on offense and can score all over the court. They should find some success against Maryland, but the Terrapins' defense will put up a tough challenge in this quarterfinal matchup.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois' defense has struggled and fallen off a cliff in Big Ten play. They allow 73.5 points per game, 41.8% from the field, and 32.2% from behind the arc. However, this defense is still in the top-40 in KenPom, and they have an adjusted defense rating of 97.7.

The frontcourt has played great this season. Down low, Ivisic has also been excellent, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game. Two players average at least one block per game, with Morez Johnson Jr. tied with Ivisic for the team lead with 1.1 per game. The perimeter defense has struggled, and Kylan Boswell is the steals leader, averaging 1.2 per game.

This defense is a big key in this game because the Terrapins have so many weapons they can use to beat teams on offense. If they can advance, Illinois must show up on this side of the court.

Thanks to their balance, Maryland's offense has been among the best in the Big Ten. They score 81.5 points per game, have a 47.5% field goal percentage, and a 37% three-point shooting percentage. They are 33rd in adjusted offensive efficiency with a 117.5 rating on KenPom.

Five different Terrapins are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Derik Queen leads the team in scoring from down low with 15.7 points per game. Ja'Kobi Gillespie has been the best player in the backcourt, the engine that makes the offense go in the first place, averaging 4.7 assists per game. The team as a whole is averaging 14.5 assists per game.

The Terrapins have been dominant on this side of the court, with one of the Big Ten's most consistent and balanced offenses. They should have no issues scoring against an inconsistent Illinois defense.

The Terrapins' defense has been excellent this season and is second only to UCLA in the Big Ten. They allow 66.6 points per game, 41.5% from the field, and 30.8% from behind the arc. They have also jumped to sixth in adjusted defense on KenPom and have a rating of 92.1.

The Terrapins' frontcourt has been tremendous and is key to Maryland's success. Julian Reese and Queen make up one of the best frontcourts in the Big Ten and the entire country. Reese leads the rebounding with 9.3 per game and the block leader with 1.6 per game. Queen is second in both, with 9.2 rebounds and one block per game. Their on-ball defense has been a step behind their frontcourt and three players are averaging at least one steal. Gillespie is the steals leader with 1.9 per game.

Maryland's defense matches up very well with Illinois's offense. The Terrapins' defense is the best unit in this game, and they can control the matchup against the Illini.

Final Illinois-Maryland Prediction & Pick

I trust the Terrapins. Their defense can match Illinois's, and their entire starting five is a threat to score. Maryland wins and covers to advance in the Big Tournament.

Final Illinois-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -1.5 (-110)