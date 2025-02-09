ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz will stay in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be a clash at Crypto as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 119-82. Also, the Lakers are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Jazz, including 4-1 in five home games against them. The Lakers have won both games this season, including a 124-118 win at home on November 19 and a 105-104 nailbiter on December 1. This will be the first of a home-and-home, as the teams play in Utah on Wednesday.

Here are the Jazz-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Lakers Odds

Utah Jazz: +14.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +146

Los Angeles Lakers: -14.5 (-174)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 228.5 (-108)

Under: 228.5 (-112)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Sports-Net LA and KJZZ

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

When the Jazz last played the Lakers, Anthony Davis led them to a win. Now, they will witness the debut of Luka Doncic, who will finally don the purple and gold after the Lakers traded for him in exchange for Davis. The Jazz were unwittingly part of that trade and helped the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks facilitate it. They must now face the consequences of their participation, as they will be the first team to face Doncic in a Lakers uniform.

The Jazz have kept their games close this season against the Lakers, losing by six in Los Angeles and one at home. Ultimately, they have been able to do this by shooting the rock well, hitting 50.6 percent of their shots last time, including 35 percent from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen was the star for the Jazz, scoring 22 points while shooting 8 for 17 from the floor, including 5 for 11 from the triples. Meanwhile, John Collins added 21 points while shooting 7 for 14 from the field. Both Markkanen and Collins sat out Saturday, nursing injuries, but will likely play in this game.

Walker Kessler has been consistent and is one of the starters in this lineup that finished in double figures last time. However, he, too, is nursing injuries and sat out Saturday's game against the Clippers with a shoulder injury. The center hopes to play in this one and likely will go up against Jaxson Hayes. Unfortunately, Collin Sexton will not play due to a left ankle injury. The Jazz may need to rely more on Keyonte George, who had 21 points against the Clippers on Saturday.

The Jazz will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well and hold the Lakers down. Then, they must win the board battle and avoid turning the ball over.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

With LeBron James out on Saturday, Austin Reaves dominated the Indiana Pacers and put himself in the same category as James, Davis, and Kobe Bryant as Lakers' players to score 40 or more points in a game over the past 20 years. The Lakers will have Reaves, James, and a debuting Doncic available against the Jazz. However, there will be a hole and some awkwardness. The Lakers announced on Saturday that the trade that sent Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams had been rescinded. This leaves the Lakers without the big man they craved, and the trade deadline has officially passed.

The Lakers now decide what to do next as they prepare to face the Jazz with Hayes as their only starting center. Significantly, they will not have a tough time facing the Jazz, as they don't possess a center with the same quality of Nikola Jocic. Instead, all eyes will be on Doncic and James as they attempt to outshoot the Jazz. The Lakers have been on fire lately, shooting the rock well while propelling themselves to a five-game winning streak and going 9-1 over their past 10 games.

The Lakers will cover the spread if Doncic, James, and Reaves can shoot the rock well. Then, they must contain the Jazz and prevent them from hitting their shots.

Final Jazz-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Jazz are 26-25 against the spread, while the Lakers are 27-22-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Jazz are 15-13 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 15-9 against the spread at home. The Jazz were 13-21 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Lakers are 17-13 against the spread when facing the West.

The Jazz are hurting right now, while the Lakers are rolling on all cylinders. Barring any mistakes, I can see the Lakers finding a way to win this game and dominating the Jazz.

Final Jazz-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -14.5 (-174)