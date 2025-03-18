ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Jets-Canucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jets-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Canucks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline: -162

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 5.5 (-102)

Under: 5.5 (-120)

How To Watch Jets vs. Canucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TSN3, Sportsnet Pacific

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have already beaten the Canucks once this year. That game came in Winnipeg, and the Jets were extremely dominant. They put up six goals on 33 shots while winning a large majority of faceoffs. Winnipeg did a great job controlling the puck, and one of their goals came off a power play. If Winnipeg has another good game in the offensive zone, they will have a great chance to win by more than one goal once again against Vancouver.

On the season, the Jets are one of the best scoring teams in the NHL. They average 3.47 goals per game, which is the third-most in the league. Additionally, the Jets have the second-best shot percentage behind only the Washington Capitals. Winnipeg is also the only team in the entire league to have a power play percentage higher than 29.0 percent. They get the job done in the offensive zone, and it has catapulted them to the top of the league. If they can continue having a solid season offensively, they will be able to cover the spread on the road.

The Jets are also one of the best teams in the defensive zone. They allow just 2.28 goals per game, which is the lowest by a large margin. Their goaltenders also have the best save percentage in the NHL. In fact, when the Jets allow three goals or less, they have a record of 45-5-3. That is 45 of their 47 wins, and just five of their 17 losses. Their ability to play in the defensive zone while being a great scoring team makes them a real threat to hoist the Stanley Cup at the end of the season. If the Jets keep up their defensive zone play, they are going to win this game.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Vancouver is coming off a loss, but they won their previous two games before that. Even with the loss, the Canucks have been able to play well in the defensive zone. They have allowed eight total goals in their last three games, which is less than three goals per game. When Vancouver allows three goals or less this season, they are 30-8-5. It is not going to be easy, but if the Canucks can keep the Jets to a maximum of three goals, they will have a great chance to at least cover the spread.

Kevin Lankinen is expected to start in net for the Canucks. He had a tough game in his first time out against the Jets, but that should be viewed as an anomaly. On the season, Lankinen has allowed 2.54 goals per game, which ranks 13th in the NHL. Along with that, he has a save percentage of .904, and his four shutouts are tied for third-most among all goalies. He has 23 of the Canucks 31 wins this season, so he gives the team their best chance. If he can have a good game, Vancouver will have success.

Final Jets-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Jets are just to high powered for me to bet against them. I will take Winnipeg to win this game.

Final Jets-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-162)