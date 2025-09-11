ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Noche UFC Prelims are heating up as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for the next bout taking place in the Middleweight (185) Division. Bolivia's Jose Medina is set to take on Serbia's Dusko Todorovic in an exciting bout that is sure to end early! Check the UFC odds for our Medina-Todorovic prediction and pick.

Jose Medina (11-5) is still searching for his first UFC win following an 0-2 start with losses to Zach Reese and Ateba Gautier. While he's made a name for himself by taking short-notice fights and putting on a great show, he's poised to notch as win as the betting underdog once again. Medina stands six feet tall with a 74.5-inch reach.

Dusko Todorovic (12-6) has gone 3-6 since joining the UFC in 2020. He was positioned will with a 3-3 record to open his stint, but he's since dropped three fights in a row and seriously needs a win to preserve his roster spot. Luckily, Todorovic comes in as the sizable betting favorite this time around. He stands 6-foot-1 with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the Noche UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Noche UFC Odds: Jose Medina-Dusko Todorovic Odds

Jose Medina: +270

Dusko Todorovic: -340

Over 1.5 rounds: -250

Under 1.5 rounds: +190

Why Jose Medina Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ateba Gautier – KO (knee, R1)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Jose Medina was finished in his last fight against Ateba Gautier following a big knee strike that ultimately dropped him. Since appearing in his UFC debut on short notice as a +550 underdog and giving Zach Reese a good fight for three rounds, Medina's style is perfect for getting opponents out of the fight early. With his opponent riding a three-fight losing streak, this will be Medina's best chance to prove he has the makings of not only an exciting fighter, but a winning fighter.

Medina will come into this fight as he has in the past, looking to pepper his opponent with punches early as he rushes forward and closes the distance. Medina is also known for taking a punch incredibly well and his chin is much of the reason for his fearless boxing style. If he manages to land, his eight knockouts prior to the UFC suggest his power is not to be played around with.

Ultimately, we're still waiting to see Jose Medina effectively mix his martial arts in a complete performance, but each passing fight is an opportunity for him to show off a new wrinkle to his game.

Why Dusko Todorovic Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Zach Reese – U DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Dusko Todorovic is currently on a tough downward slide following yet another loss at the hands of Zach Reese. It was a rather winnable fight for Todorovic given his +170 betting odds, but he's listed as the betting favorite for the first time since 2022 in this particular matchup. In that fight, Todorovic managed a Round 2 knockout and performance bonus, so expect big things out of him in a similar spot once again.

Todorovic is the much more active striker with 4.79 significant strikes per minute to Medina's 2.18 strikes per minute. He's not much of a wrestler and with a 42% takedown defense against a striking-heavy opponent, we should get an opportunity for Todorovic to show off some improvements on the feet.

He'll have a significant advantage in the kicking game as he should look to consistent kick Medina to the body. We've seen body shots affect this particular opponent in the past, so don't put it past Todorovic to see the openings early and exploit that area often.

Final Jose Medina-Dusko Todorovic Prediction & Pick

We've got another fun fight on the Prelims and given the total rounds set at 1.5, we should be in for a quick finish from one of these sides. Jose Medina has been exciting in each of his first two appearances, but he's still looking for a complete performance where he can avoid the knockout while still threatening with his own offense.

Dusko Todorovic has been sliding as of late, but his skill set is much more rounded than Medina's in this particular matchup. He's also more active with his kicking and as long as he can defend himself against the lunging strikes of Medina, he should be able to land effectively and eventually drop him.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with Dusko Todorovic to get the win as he's been the more consistent side. We have yet to see Medina offer an effective game plan for winning a fight, so let's roll with the safer side.

Final Jose Medina-Dusko Todorovic Prediction & Pick: Dusko Todorovic (-340); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-250)