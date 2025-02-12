ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings (27-26) visit the struggling New Orleans Pelicans (12-41) on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. The Kings, fresh off a 123-118 victory over the Pelicans on Saturday, look to build momentum as they fight for playoff positioning. Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis lead Sacramento's offensive charge, while the Pelicans rely heavily on Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. New Orleans aims to snap a nine-game losing streak and find some rhythm before the All-Star break. Keep an eye on the Kings' perimeter shooting against the Pelicans' vulnerable three-point defense. This matchup could turn into a high-scoring affair, given both teams' recent defensive struggles.

Here are the Kings-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Pelicans Odds

Sacramento Kings: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -186

New Orleans Pelicans: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +156

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are poised to outmatch the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, leveraging their revamped roster and exploiting New Orleans' glaring weaknesses. Sacramento's recent acquisitions of Zach LaVine, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Jake LaRavia have bolstered their offensive firepower and added depth to their rotation. With LaVine and DeMar DeRozan reunited, the Kings now boast a dynamic scoring duo alongside the versatile Domantas Sabonis. This offensive trio is complemented by Keegan Murray's two-way impact, giving Sacramento a potent attack that can overwhelm New Orleans' inconsistent defense. Additionally, Valančiūnas' physical presence in the paint will challenge the Pelicans' rebounding struggles, a known Achilles' heel for New Orleans this season.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, are dealing with significant roster instability following the trade deadline and injuries to key players like Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray. While Zion Williamson has returned to form, his limited availability this season and lack of consistent support from teammates such as Trey Murphy III and C.J. McCollum have hindered New Orleans' ability to sustain success. Furthermore, the Pelicans' rebounding issues—exacerbated by rookie Yves Missi's struggles—leave them vulnerable against a Kings team that can dominate second-chance opportunities. Sacramento's high-paced offense and superior depth give them a clear edge in this matchup, especially against a Pelicans squad still searching for cohesion amidst a nine-game losing streak.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans, despite their recent struggles, are poised to turn the tide against the Sacramento Kings in their upcoming Wednesday matchup. While the Pelicans have been on a losing streak, they've shown flashes of brilliance that suggest a breakout performance is imminent. Zion Williamson's dominant 40-point game against the Kings on February 8th demonstrates his ability to exploit Sacramento's interior defense. With Williamson finding his rhythm and CJ McCollum providing consistent offensive support, the Pelicans have a potent one-two punch that can overwhelm the Kings' inconsistent defense.

Furthermore, the Pelicans' home court advantage at the Smoothie King Center could prove crucial in this matchup. The Kings have struggled on the road this season, and the energetic New Orleans crowd could provide the boost the Pelicans need to secure a victory. Additionally, Trey Murphy III has been a bright spot for New Orleans, averaging 22.6 points per game and shooting 47.2% from the field. His ability to stretch the floor and create scoring opportunities could be the X-factor that tips the scales in the Pelicans' favor. If New Orleans can tighten up their defense, which has been a weakness this season, and capitalize on Sacramento's turnover-prone offense, they have a strong chance of snapping their losing streak and claiming a much-needed win against the Kings.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Sacramento Kings visit the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in what promises to be an intriguing matchup between two recently reshaped rosters. The Kings, coming off a thrilling 129-128 overtime victory against Dallas, will look to build on DeMar DeRozan's spectacular 42-point performance. Sacramento's new-look offense, featuring the dynamic trio of DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis, could prove too much for the Pelicans' inconsistent defense.

New Orleans, mired in a nine-game losing streak, will rely heavily on Zion Williamson and the red-hot Trey Murphy III, who's averaging an impressive 37.7 points over his last three games. However, the Pelicans' injury woes and defensive struggles may hinder their chances against the Kings' potent attack. While both teams are still adjusting to their new lineups, Sacramento's superior depth and recent momentum give them a slight edge in what could be a high-scoring affair at the Smoothie King Center as the Kings cover the spread and come away victorious Wednesday night.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -4.5 (-110), Over 238.5 (-110)