The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in over 20 years to win the NFC East in back-to-back seasons on Saturday. They defeated their division rival, the Washington Commanders, 29-18. With the victory, the Eagles improved to 10-5 and currently sit in third in the conference.

Philadelphia's offense appears to have finally turned a corner in recent weeks. But that doesn't mean all is right in the City of Brotherly Love. The Eagles' special teams, and placekicking in particular, have been rather putrid.

Veteran kicker Jake Elliott missed his seventh field goal of the season vs. the Commanders on Saturday. He is now just 17-for-24 on the season, prompting questions of whether the Eagles need a replacement.

Article Continues Below

On Monday, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni put those questions to bed, stating that he is not considering a change at kicker. Elliott will remain the team's kicker into the postseason, per Ari Meirov.

Elliott has really struggled with range in recent years. Over the last two seasons, he has missed 10 field goals of at least 50 yards. That puts Sirianni and the offense in a bind when facing a fourth down in what is field goal range for most teams. Place kickers have become increasingly efficient at nailing 50+ yard field goals, with many consistently hitting from 60 plus.

The Eagles' veteran kicker missed both of his field goal attempts on Saturday. He missed a 43-yarder in the second quarter and then again from 52 yards out to close out the first half. In the year, Elliott is just 10-of-17 from beyond 40 yards. That is a departure from years past. He has spent all nine years of his career with Philadelphia, hitting at least 84 percent of his field goals six times.