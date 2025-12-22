The Buffalo Bills will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in their next game, and there was uncertainty about Josh Allen's status after he suffered a foot injury against the Cleveland Browns. It looks like that uncertainty should be gone, as he is expected to play in Week 17, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

“Sean McDermott said no setbacks on Josh Allen, ‘just sore.' ‘Yes, as far as I'm aware of,' McDermott thinks Allen will be available this week. McDermott said Allen does not need further testing after he got X-rays during halftime yesterday,” Fitzgerald wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Allen was injured while he was scrambling in the backfield, almost taking a safety. With defenders trying to get after him, Allen fell near the goal line and moved his ankle, which led to people suspecting he was injured. He left the sideline early before halftime with the training staff, and you could see an obvious limp in his step.

He did not miss any time on the field, and he finished the game with 130 passing yards. They were still able to walk off the field with a 23-20 win.

“We feel like we’re in playoff mode now,” Allen said via Tim Graham of The Athletic. “It’s just ‘Find a way to win a football game.’ Obviously, it wasn’t the prettiest way we can win. We have some stuff to clean up, but we’ll take a victory.”

It's good news that nothing major happened to Allen, as it would be the worst time of the season for an injury. The Bills have a good chance to make some noise in the postseason, but the road won't be easy when they have teams such as the New England Patriots, who are in their division, going for the same goal of making it to the Super Bowl.