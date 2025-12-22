The Orlando Magic will be facing the Golden State Warriors, and they are still waiting for a return from one of their key players. Jalen Suggs has missed the past two games for the Magic, as he's been dealing with a left hip contusion. In his absence, the team has gone 1-1, and they're already missing Franz Wagner due to injury.

Suggs is still on the injury report with the contusion, and though there is some uncertainty on if he will be back, the Magic can still win this game against the Warriors, as they've been up and down this season.

Jalen Suggs' injury report against the Warriors

Suggs is listed as doubtful against the Warriors, which means he'll probably be sitting out for a third straight game. Despite Suggs being out, he is still keeping a positive outlook on his progress in making a return.

“I'm doing good,” Suggs said. “I get to spend some time with our [medical] team and get my body right. So, I'm good.”

He is keeping a patient approach to recovery as well.

“I'm good. Just working on the body, working on the mind, get everything right and get ready [to be] back to roll.”

Suggs has been a key piece for the Magic this season after missing time on the court last year. The Magic now has several other offensive weapons on the team, so there isn't much of a fall off when players go down, such as Suggs. Desmond Bane has come in and stepped up in his first season with the team, especially with Wagner going down for some time.

Despite the injuries that the Magic have dealt with this season to some of their key players, they are 16-12 and fifth in the Eastern Conference.