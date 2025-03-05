ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kraken and the Predators meet in Nashville! These two teams have had trouble playing well consistently this season. The Kraken have been slightly better, but this game will be significant for the standings out West. We continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Predators prediction and pick.

The Seattle Kraken have been inconsistent this season. They have lost three of their last four games and have a 26-32-4 record. Jared McCann and Chandler Stephenson make this team go. This is a big opportunity for the Kraken to get back on track in this game against the Predators, a team that has also been struggling. It is an excellent opportunity for them to move up the standings.

The Nashville Predators have had a rough season after making the playoffs last year. They are 22-32-7 and need a win in this game. Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault are difference-makers on the team and they make this team go. Despite the struggles those two have been great, and they need to have a big game to have a chance against the Kraken at home.

Here are the Kraken-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Predators Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +118

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Kraken vs Predators

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/FanDuel Sports Network South/TEGNA

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been ranked in the middle of the NHL in offense this season. They score 2.94 goals per game, have an 18.5% power play percentage, and a 10.9% shooting percentage.

McCann is the best all-around player since he leads the team in total points at 44 and has 15 goals and 29 assists. Stephenson is next in points with 41 and leads the team in total assists at 41. Jaden Schwartz is third in points with 38, but he leads the team in goals at 19.

This offense has been solid this season and they should have a matchup advantage against a Predators offense that has had many issues as a unit.

The Kraken defense has slowed down this season. They allow 3.21 goals per game and have an 89.6% save percentage.

The Kraken have two decent goalies, Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubhauer, and this defense relies on them. Daccord has 21 wins, 16 losses, and three overtime losses. He also averages 2.60 goals per game with a 91.2% save percentage. Then, Grubhauer has five wins, 15 losses, and one overtime loss. He also averages 3.83 goals per game with an 86.6% save percentage.

The Kraken have had issues maintaining consistency on defense and have taken a step back with Grubhauer struggling. The good news is that the Predators might have the worst offense in the NHL, so they might have an advantage despite their struggles.

The Predators have fallen off a cliff this season on offense. They score 2.59 goals per game, have a 20% power play percentage, and have an 8.7% shooting percentage.

The best two players on this team are Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault. Forsberg leads the team in points with 55, in goals with 22, and assists with 33. Marchessault is second in scoring with 46 points and in points with 19. He is third in assists with 27, behind Forsberg and Roman Josi.

This offense has taken a nosedive this season despite Forsberg and Marchessault playing very well overall. This might be a decent matchup for them because the Kraken defense has struggled more often than not this season.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators' defense has drastically differed from last season and struggled. They allow 3.34 goals per game and have an 89.6% save percentage.

Juuse Saros is the primary goalie on the roster and has been very inconsistent this season. He has 14 wins, 25 losses, and six overtime losses. He also allows 2.96 goals per game with an 89.8% save percentage. Justus Annunen has come in relief of Saros and has been solid at best. He has seven wins and five losses, allowing 3.20 goals per game with an 89.8% save percentage.

The Predators have had a rough year on defense, but the Kraken are not a juggernaut on offense, so they might be able to find some success in this game, especially with home ice.

Final Kraken-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are the slightly better team. They have more playmakers on offense and a somewhat more trustworthy defense. I think the Kraken have enough to break out of their funk and not just cover, but win outright in Nashville against the Predators.

Final Kraken-Predators Prediction & Pick: Seattle Kraken +1.5 (-215)