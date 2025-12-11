ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors return home after four days of rest as they prepare to take on the 15-9 Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Stephen Curry remains doubtful as he recovers from his quadriceps injury despite participating in full practice on Wednesday.

Minnesota was on a five-game winning streak before it was snapped by the Phoenix Suns and will be looking to return to winning ways quickly. The odds for this one, according to DraftKings, suggest a close game that may as well go down to the wire.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

Golden State Warriors (-1.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+1.5)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Key Injuries

For the Warriors, the team’s leading scorer (27.9 ppg) is sidelined, significantly impacting their offense. However, that is not the extent of the injuries they are dealing with:

Golden State expects several reinforcements soon, but as of the injury report for this matchup, multiple core pieces remain uncertain. The Timberwolves on the other hand have a more certain roster, with no major confirmed absences listed beforehand.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have played 15 games that finished above 224.5 total points. The Timberwolves have gone over 224.5 in 19 games (79.2%).

Opponents score a combined 226.5 PPG against these teams. The Warriors are 9-6 as favorites, covering their last three spreads. Timberwolves are 0-4 as underdogs, failing to cover their last four games despite being favored in each. In the last nine matchups between these teams, Minnesota leads 5-4.

Keys to Timberwolves vs. Warriors Matchup

While multiple names from their injury list are expected to play, Stephen Curry’s status remains the swing factor. Even without him, Golden State has played competitive basketball, leaning on Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and defensive versatility to stay afloat.

Minnesota enters at 15-9, led by an explosive season from Anthony Edwards (28.7 ppg). His matchup with Curry would have been the headline, but with Curry sidelined, Edwards becomes the most dangerous offensive player on the floor.

Minnesota eliminated Golden State from the 2025 playoffs, and the Wolves' length-heavy roster still presents matchup problems.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Golden State’s biggest challenge is scoring efficiently without Curry and Draymond orchestrating. Their half-court creation becomes far more reliant on Butler and secondary guards. Minnesota, meanwhile, has struggled recently against the spread and is allowing higher scoring outputs despite a strong overall record.

However, Golden State’s home-court advantage and recent 3-0 ATS streak indicate improved rhythm, and Minnesota’s inability to perform as underdogs raises concerns. If Butler plays and Melton contributes meaningful minutes, the Warriors still possess enough two-way steadiness to edge out a narrow win.