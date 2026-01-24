ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Rivals Week in the NBA continues as we're back for another betting prediction and pick for this next Western Conference showdown. The Los Angeles Lakers (26-17) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (19-26) with Los Angeles leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently sixth in the Western Conference, most recently losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 112-104. They've gone a lackluster 4-6 over their last 10 games and have dropped in the standings, so they're hoping for a get-back win against an opponent with a losing record.

The Dallas Mavericks are 12th in the Western Conference standings, most recently upsetting the Golden State Warriors 123-115. They're currently riding their longest winning streak of the season at four games, looking to extend with their first win over the Lakers this season.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-118)

Dallas Mavericks: +3.5 (-102)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Mavericks Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Austin Reaves (calf – OUT) / Adou Thiero (knee – OUT)

Dallas: Daniel Gafford (ankle – Probable) / Moussa Cisse (illness – Questionable) / Anthony Davis (finger – OUT) / Dante Exum (knee – OUT) / Kyrie Irving (knee – OUT) / Dereck Lively II (foot – OUT)

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Dallas Mavericks are 14-11 at home. The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-9 on the road.

The Lakers are 18-7 as betting favorites. The Mavericks are 11-18 as underdogs.

The Mavericks are 21-24 ATS overall, 15-10 ATS at home. The Lakers are 23-20 ATS overall, 12-11 ATS on the road.

The Lakers are 3-0 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three games against the Mavericks.

The Lakers are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

The Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Lakers' last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Mavericks' last five games.

Keys to Lakers vs. Mavericks Matchup

The Lakers took the matchup 129-119 at home during the first meeting between these two teams thanks to a 38-point performance from Austin Reaves. The Lakers continue to be without Reaves and it's shown through their inconsistencies on the offensive side of the ball. While Luka Doncic and LeBron James are more than capable of leading the team with lopsided scoring, LeBron's availability in back-to-back games continues to remain in question as fans wonder if Doncic can keep up this rate of scoring 33.4 PPG.

On the other side, the Dallas Mavericks have been very impressive during this current four-game winning streak, their longest of the season while beating solid teams like New York and Golden State. Rookie Cooper Flagg has shown a ton of poise in leading his team without Anthony Davis on the floor while Max Christie has stepped up in a massive way with his scoring this season. If they can get out to a fast start and run, they should be able to build a lead over the Lakers heading into halftime.

The x-factor during this game will be Luka Doncic's average 12.0 PPG in the first quarter this season. He's done everything to set the pace for the Lakers with his scoring right out of the gate, which has been enough to build a sustainable lead in the past. The Mavericks will have to roll with the punches through the early stages, but they've shown an ability to claw back late in the game if they're able to remain composed and patient.

Furthermore, the Mavericks have been increasingly gaining confidence on their home floor and the Lakers haven't been nearly as good on the road this season. With both teams trending in opposite directions, this could be a game where the Mavericks are live underdogs on their home floor.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Lakers continue to be inconsistent without Austin Reaves in the lineup, but Luka Doncic will be treated to another advantageous matchup against the guards of Dallas in this one. Neither team has been particularly dominant on defense this season, but the Mavericks have shown an ability to lock down and claw back when they're facing deficits. If they're able to force Luka Doncic into a shooting slump, they could have a chance to lead late in this game.

Still, we like the Lakers as the more experienced team having already won this matchup once. While the Lakers may come away with the razor-thin win, the Dallas Mavericks have a great chance to cover the spread as home underdogs in this spot.

Final Lakers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks +3.5 (-102); OVER 233.5 (-110)