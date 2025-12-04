ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back in action as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers (15-5) and the Toronto Raptors (15-7), both squads leading their divisions. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are second in the Western Conference, most recently dropping 125-108 to the Phoenix Suns and snapping a seven-game winning streak. They'll be without Luka Doncic ahead of this game, underdogs on the betting line in their first game against Toronto.

The Toronto Raptors are currently second in the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118. They're off to one of their better season starts of recent memory and things could be looking up as they continue this favorable home stand.

Lakers vs. Raptors Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-108)

Toronto Raptors: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Raptors Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Luka Doncic, OUT (personal) / Marcus Smart, OUT (lower back)

Toronto: Ochai Agbaji, OUT (personal) / RJ Barrett, OUT (knee) / Jakob Poeltl, OUT (lower back)

Lakers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Toronto Raptors are 8-2 at home. The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-2 on the road.

The Raptors are 11-11 ATS overall, 4-6 ATS at home. The Lakers are 13-7 ATS overall, 7-3 ATS on the road.

The Raptors are 11-3 when listed as betting favorites. The Lakers are 6-3 as underdogs.

The total has gone OVER in five of the Lakers' last six games.

The Raptors are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.

Lakers' Last 5: 4-1

4-1 Raptors' Last 5: 3-2

Article Continues Below

Keys to Lakers vs. Raptors Matchup

Both teams are playing terrific basketball to start the season, firmly in the hunt for the top overall spot in their respective conferences. On the Lakers' side, both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have been performing at a high clip, leading the team in scoring and being responsible for their seven-game winning streak. However, Luka Doncic will miss this game for personal reasons and with the Raptors dominant at home this season, this could be a tough obstacle for LA to overcome.

With Brandon Ingram leading the way in the scoring, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickly, and Scottie Barnes have all been wildly effective in terms of their defense, averaging 8.9 steals per game as a team. The Lakers, on the other hand, lead the league in FG% at 51.27%, but those numbers all take a drastic dip without Doncic on the floor.

Austin Reaves will be tasked with running the offense alongside LeBron James, but expect Reaves to be the one bringing the ball up the floor. LeBron James should have an active hand in distributing the ball, but with the way Austin Reaves has been scoring lately, the offense may flow through him if he's playing well.

The Raptors still have a good defense on the other end, but the loss of Jakob Poeltl could hurt them a bit as he's their x-factor in the paint. Ultimately, the Raptors will have to be most sound in transition and limiting their fouls in the half-court defensive sets.

Lakers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Both teams have been playing extremely well and they're two of the better teams against the spread this season. However, Luka Doncic has been healthy for most of this season and while the Lakers are 3-1 in games without him, they'll be going up against a hot Toronto Raptors team playing their best basketball at home.

I expect Austin Reaves to have a huge game for the Lakers, but it won't be enough to top the Toronto Raptors and their ball movement around the perimeters. Their playmakers are all consistent around the rim and they should be able to find ample opportunities at the free throw line. We'll roll with Toronto to win and cover in this one.

Final Lakers-Raptors Prediction and Pick: Toronto Raptors -2.5 (-112); OVER 229.5 (-110)