The Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) are struggling as they come to the end of the regular season. They have lost 3 games in a row as they are preparing to play the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season finale. Injuries will limit the players the Packers can put on the field in that game, but they should be much healthier when they go into the postseason a week later.

Update on Matthew Golden’s role from #Packers OC Adam Stenavich: “Golden’s got a really bright future, very talented, and his time will come. But I think right now just with the way that room is, he’s not going to be in that premier role when the playoffs come around.” pic.twitter.com/XsPp4tYK8a — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Packers may very well go into the postseason with a 4-game losing streak, but they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff structure. They will almost certainly have quarterback Jordan Love back in the lineup as he has been deemed as healthy by head coach Matt LaFleur. He will not play against the Vikings. Instead the Packers are planning to play No. 3 quarterback Clayton Tune because backup Malik Willis has a shoulder injury.

Once they get to the playoffs, the Packers should have a dangerous group of receivers. Those receivers include Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed (illness) and Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), but explosive rookie Matthew Golden does not figure heavily in the postseason gameplan.

Golden likely to have limited role in postseason

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich met the media Thursday and he had high praise for Golden's talent level. However, he said that Golden will play a much bigger role for the Packers in the future.

“Golden’s got a really bright future, very talented, and his time will come,” Stenavich said. “But I think right now just with the way that room is, he’s not going to be in that premier role when the playoffs come around.”

It's one thing for a coach to try to light a fire under a player in order to get a better effort, but it's quite another to say he won't figure prominently in the gameplan. Stenavich is not the head coach, and LaFleur could have a different opinion.