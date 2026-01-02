Malik Willis received praise from his offensive coordinator as the Green Bay Packers prepare for the regular-season finale of the 2025 NFL season.

Willis is nearing the completion of his fourth season in the league, his second with the Packers. He has served as the backup quarterback throughout his time with the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay, making 22 appearances since making his debut in 2022.

Willis has stepped up as the Packers' starting quarterback multiple times this season due to Jordan Love's injuries over the course of the last two seasons. He showcased flashes of his potential, making big plays that allowed Green Bay to remain a quality squad in Love's absence.

However, Willis will be a free agent going into the 2026 offseason. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich talked about the quarterback during Thursday's press conference, per reporter Ryan Wood. Stenavich believes that Willis is capable of being a full-time starter, believing that his throwing and game operation would warrant a bigger role on another squad in need of a quality quarterback.

“Adam Stenavich on Malik Willis: “Is he good enough to be a starter in this league? Absolutely. And I'm sure he's going to want that opportunity.” Why? Stenavich: “Can he throw? Yes.” Stenavich calls him “elite” extending with his feet,” Wood wrote. “And he operates the offense well. “When he is on the field, our production does not dip.””

What lies ahead for Malik Willis, Packers

Malik Willis has helped out the Packers multiple times whenever Jordan Love had to leave games with injuries. Having performed well in difficult situations, the backup quarterback would be on track for a big promotion to the starter role next season and beyond.

Willis has made 11 appearances throughout his time with Green Bay, including three starts as he makes his fourth in Week 18. He has completed 70 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns while adding 42 rushes for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Green Bay already has secured its place in the playoffs with a 9-6-1 record, holding the second spot in the NFC North Division standings. They are above the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions while trailing the Chicago Bears. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at seventh place. They are above the Vikings and Lions while trailing the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers will look to end their regular season strong before starting their playoff preparations. They will be on the road when they face the Vikings on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.