The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 11 in one of the most intriguing NFC matchups of the season. It will feature two explosive offenses, physical defenses, and playoff implications that could shape the conference standings. Detroit continues to assert itself as a legitimate contender behind its brutal run game and aggressive play-calling. Meanwhile, Philadelphia remains one of the NFC’s toughest teams. That's thanks to its elite quarterback play and a front seven that consistently disrupts opposing game plans. With both teams capable of scoring in bunches and dictating tempo, Week 11 has all the makings of a high-stakes chess match.

Lions vs. Eagles betting odds

Lions: +2.5, +124

Eagles: -2.5, -148

Over: 46.5, -118

Under: 46.5, -102

Lions vs. Eagles key injuries for Week 11

Lions: CB Terrion Arnold (concussion) out, S Kerby Joseph (knee) out, TE Sam LaPorta (back) out,

DE Joshua Paschal (back) out, DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) questionable

Eagles: G/C Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) questionable

Lions vs. Eagles betting trends

The Lions and Eagles have played each other eight times from 2010 onwards. They have a 4-4 record over those games. The Eagles, however, have won their last two meetings. Entering Week 11, the Eagles have won their last three games, while the Lions just beat the Commanders, 44-22.

2025 records:

Detroit, 6-3 straight up, 6-3 ATS; Philadelphia, 7-2 straight up, 6-3 ATS

Over/Under:

Detroit 5-4; Philadelphia, 5-4

Keys to Lions vs. Eagles matchup

Lions:

Campbell takes over play-calling: After a dominant 44-22 victory over the Commanders, the Lions' offense seems revitalized under head coach Dan Campbell, who took over play-calling duties.

Explosive offense: The Lions' offense, featuring quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, is a high-powered unit that can put up points in a hurry. The offense scored on every drive and had no turnovers against Washington.

Primetime pedigree: Under Campbell, the Lions have been exceptionally composed in nationally televised games. As of this writing, they carry a 13-3 record in primetime.

Eagles:

Defensive prowess: The Eagles' defense, fortified by recent trade acquisitions, poses a significant threat to the Lions' offense.

Healthy offensive line: After their bye week, the Eagles' offensive line is in great shape. ll the starters are expected to be available.

Balanced attack: With quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley leading the offense, the Eagles have a potent and balanced attack that can control the line of scrimmage.

Lions vs. Eagles prediction and pick

Both teams have the offensive firepower to win a shootout. They also have the defensive capability to force momentum-changing plays. The question is who controls the trenches? Philadelphia’s defensive front gives them a slight edge. This is especially true if they can generate consistent pressure and push Detroit into long-yardage situations.

Detroit will keep this close. They likely have a chance late in the game. That said, Philadelphia’s combination of quarterback play, scheme versatility, and defensive disruption will ultimately tip the scales.

Final Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Lions 23

Pick Against the Spread: Eagles -2.5

Over/Under: Over 46.5