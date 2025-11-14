The Detroit Lions are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, in what should be one of the more thrilling matchups of the season. Unfortunately, it appears Detroit will be without star tight end Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta, who is 24 years old, will not play in the “Sunday Night Football” game against the Eagles due to a back injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He has not participated in practice throughout the week leading up to the contest, and will need at least one game to nurse his back issue.

“Lions TE Sam LaPorta is listed as out for Sunday night vs. the Eagles due to his back injury.”

It's not entirely clear when LaPorta suffered the back injury. He did not appear to have any issues during the Lions' 44-22 routing against the Washington Commanders. Even so, Sam LaPorta was unable to practice, and Detroit is giving him a break in Week 11.

This will be LaPorta's first missed game of the 2025-26 season. He's played a crucial role in helping the Lions reach a 6-3 record heading into Week 11. So far this season, the third-year pro has accumulated 40 receptions, 489 yards, and three touchdowns. His 54.3 receiving yards per game average is currently the highest of his career, putting him on pace to potentially have a career year.

With Sam LaPorta officially ruled out, Detroit will have to rely on Brock Wright in the tight end position. Ross Dwelley could also see more opportunities. However, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will likely be the featured options in the passing game for quarterback Jared Goff.