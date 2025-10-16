ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vancouver Main Card is reaching a fever pitch as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this bout between ranked contenders in the Women's Flyweight (125) Division. No. 2-ranked Manon Fiorot of France will take on Canada's own No. 5 Jasmine Jasudavicius. Check out our UFC odds series for the Fiorot-Jasudavicius prediction and pick.

Manon Fiorot (12-2) has gone 7-1 since entering the UFC in 2021. After notching the longest active winning streak at Women's Flyweight, Fiorot came up just short during her first title challenge against Valentina Shevchenko. With another win here, she could earn an eventual rematch. Fiorot stands 5-foot-7 with a 65-inch reach.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3) is 8-2 since joining the UFC in 2022 and has been on a meteoric rise through the division. She's won five consecutive fights heading into this one, three of which earned her performance bonuses. Now, she'll look to dethrone the top contender with all the momentum behind her. Jasudavicius stands 5-foot-7 with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vancouver Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vancouver odds: Manon Fiorot-Jasmine Jasudavicius odds

Manon Fiorot: -230

Jasmine Jasudavicius: +190

Over 2.5 rounds: -425

Under 2.5 rounds: +300

Why Manon Fiorot will win

Last Fight: (L) Valentina Shevchenko – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO

Manon Fiorot makes her first return following an unsuccessful title challenge against Shevchenko, but the loss wasn't all too bad and could serve as a learning moment for the hungry contender. Fiorot was beaten and bloodied during her last exchange, so she could be looking to take out some anger in hostile territory against the home country's fighter. She's still levels above the rest of the division in terms of striking, and she'll be out to prove a point as to why she deserves her rematch.

As displayed in her previous bout, Manon Fiorot is tough as nails, and it's extremely tough to put her away on strikes alone. She's typically very sound defensively and moves forward slowly but confidently as she dominates the striking range. She'll have a significant striking advantage over Jasudavicius here, and if she's able to keep it on the feet, Fiorot should convincingly control all three rounds.

Still, the great equalizer will be her opponents' wrestling, to which Fiorot will have to work her 61% takedown defense rate. She hasn't been perfect in staying off her back, but Fiorot typically does a good job of defending herself when in bad positions. While she may get taken down during this fight, expect her to pop up rather quickly more often than not.

Why Jasmine Jasudavicius will win

Last Fight: (W) Jessica Andrade – SUB (rear naked choke, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Jasmine Jasudavicius has been on a tear through this division, and she's able to fight in front of her home Canadian fans once again. Jasudavicius has been rising to the occasion steadily, quietly earning three submission victories and performance bonuses over her last five fights. The other two wins have been unanimous in nature, so she's clearly found a rhythm where she can repeatedly dominate her opponents.

While she's been making incremental improvements in her striking, Jasudavicius will have to give respect to the fast hands of Manon Fiorot. Her main focus will be tying up along the fence and searching for openings where she can take the fight to the ground. It may not be a pretty game plan in terms of aesthetics, but Jasudavicius will have to take offense where she can get it throughout this fight.

The home Canadian crowd should be able to will their own fighter through some of her takedown attempts and where she's most comfortable during the bout. From there, never sleep on her ability to pull submissions out of a hat as she constantly threatens her opponents on the ground.

Final Manon Fiorot-Jasmine Jasudavicius prediction & pick

We should have another high-level bout on our hands as two of the division's best face off with a potential title shot at stake. Manon Fiorot is seen as one of the division's best strikers and was already primed in a title opportunity in her last fight. Jasudavicius is a dominant grappler, however, and is a massive threat to submitting her opponent on the ground.

The outcome of this fight will hinge on whether Jasudavicius can find consistent takedowns throughout this one. If Fiorot keeps her standing, we can expect three rounds of her dominating on the feet. However, everything will change if Jasudavicius can put her opponent on her back.

For our final betting prediction, let's roll with Jasmine Jasudavicius to earn the upset in this fight. We're still unsure how Fiorot's first loss will affect her, and the wave of momentum Jasudavicius is on has been undeniable. For the plus money, while fighting at home, we'll roll with the underdog in this one.

Final Manon Fiorot-Jasmine Jasudavicius Prediction & Pick: Jasmine Jasudavicius (+190)