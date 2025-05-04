ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Rangers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners-Rangers.

The Texas Rangers come into this Sunday game against the Seattle Mariners having gone through a remarkable hitting drought. The Rangers had one game this past week in which they scored 15 runs, but in their last 11 games, they have scored more than three runs exactly once, in that 15-run game. They have been smothered in the other 10 games in that stretch. Texas scored a total of just 15 runs in those 10 games, winning a 2-0 game and losing the other nine. All told, Texas has lost nine of its last 11, going from 14-9 to 16-18. The Rangers were leading the American League West, but now the Mariners — who have won 16 of their last 20 — lead the division. The Mariners are on fire while the Rangers are ice cold. Let's see if these teams reverse course or if they continue on their current paths.

Mariners-Rangers Projected Starters

Logan Evans vs Jacob deGrom

Logan Evans (1-0) completed five innings in his MLB debut one week ago. He pitched well. One could say that the Miami Marlins aren't very good, but let's be reasonable here: Making a big-league debut is not supposed to be easy. Evans did a superb job, allowing only two hits. His control was not especially sharp, but he was pitching around hitters and was very conscious of the need to not throw too many meatballs, and he succeeded. The Mariners will be thrilled if Evans can be a five-inning, two-run pitcher on a regular basis. If he can do this against the Rangers, a division rival, Seattle will be very optimistic about what Evans can do in the starting rotation this year.

Last Start: April 27 vs Miami Marlins — 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 3 K

Jacob deGrom (1-1) has a 2.73 ERA entering his first start in May. He dominated the Athletics in his most recent starts. With Texas going through its worst stretch of the season and plummeting in the standings, the Rangers need their big dog to stand tall and shut down the Mariners. The Rangers urgently need to win this game after losing the first two of the series to the first-place team in their division.

Last Start: April 29 vs Athletics — 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 7 K

Home Splits: 4 starts, 23 2/3 IP, 17 H, 5 R, 3 HR, 3 BB, 23 K

Here are the Mariners-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +154

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Mariners vs Rangers

Time: 2:35 p.m. ET/11:35 a.m. PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) | FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (Rangers)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are red-hot. The Rangers are colder than cold. Yet, you can get Mariners plus 1.5 on the run line for just -134 because the markets love the Rangers due to the pitching matchup. Run with a bargain like this. The Rangers might have deGrom on the mound, but they can't hit right now. Seattle can cover the spread and cash a +1.5 ticket.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jacob deGrom is an ace who is pitching like one. Even if the Rangers don't score much, they can still win and cover. Think 3-1 or 2-0.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick

We are leaning Rangers but can't trust Texas right now, given how horribly the Rangers are hitting. Wait for a live play here.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers moneyline