ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets hit the road to take on the Houston Astros for opening day. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Astros Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +116

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Mets vs. Astros

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: SportsNet New York, Space City Home Network

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets will hand the ball to a career reliever in Clay Holmes. He has made just four career starts and all came back in 2018. However, he has been a dominant reliever. In his career, the right-handed pitcher has thrown 337.1 innings while allowing just 286 hits, striking out 360, and pitching to the tune of a 3.71 ERA. This spring, Holmes has an ERA under 1.00 in 19.1 innings pitched while striking out 23 batters. He has earned the opening day starting spot, and he has the ability to shut down any lineups.

The Mets made one massive signing this offseason. That is Juan Soto. Adding Soto to that lineup makes the Mets so much more dangerous. With Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, Jesse Winker, and Brandon Nimmo, the Mets should be able to generate plenty of runs. The team was able to hit for plenty of power last season, and this year should be no different. If they can showcase that Thursday afternoon, the Mets will be able to win this game.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston will give the ball to Framber Valdez for opening day. Valdez is the team's ace, so he will always give the Astros a chance to win. He was 15-7 last season with a 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts through 176.1 innings pitched. He was also very good during spring training this year. Valdez puts Houston in a position to win every time he takes the mound. If he can continue to be dominant, the Astros will be able to open their 2025 season with a win.

Houston lost Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman this offseason. Those are two impact hitters that would have been right in the middle of their lineup. Without them, it is going to be very hard for Houston to make up those power numbers. Still, they should be able to do decent. Christian Walker is expected to play on opening day, Yordan Alvarez is still in the lineup, Jose Altuve is active, and Jeremy Pena should make a difference again. The Astros may have lost two great bats, but their offense is still going to be very good. Expect them to put up some runs.

Final Mets-Astros Prediction & Pick

It is between Framber Valdez and Clay Holmes in this one. My gut leans towards Valdez, though. Holmes is a very good pitcher, and he has been excellent out of the bullpen in his career. However, starting is a different routine, a different gameplan, and a different mindset. He is going to have some nerves, it is yet to be seen how far he will go in the game. For that reason, I am going to take the Astros to win Thursday afternoon.

Final Mets-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-134)