The UFC is back at the Apex for back-t0-back fight night cards as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming Prelim taking place in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Fortis MMA's Miles Johns will take on Peru's Daniel Marcos in what should be an entertaining scrap. Check our UFC odds series for the Johns-Marcos prediction and pick.

Miles Johns (15-4) has gone 6-4-0-1 since joining the UFC in 2019. Following back-to-back wins in 2024, Johns' last two bouts haven't gone his way with unanimous and split decisions. He'll look to get back on the winning track against a formidable opponent in this underdog spot. Johns stands 5-foot-7 with a 68-inch reach.

Daniel Marcos (17-1) is currently 4-1-0-1 under the UFC banner since 2023. Following a ‘No Contest' ruling against Aoriqileng, he notched consecutive wins and a victory over Adrian Yanez. He lost to Montel Jackson his last time out and will be in a big spot here to redeem his last performance. Marcos stands 5-foot-7 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 111 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 316 Odds: Miles Johns-Daniel Marcos Odds

Miles Johns: +154

Daniel Marcos: -185

Over 2.5 rounds: -360

Under 2.5 rounds: +260

Why Miles Johns Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jean Matsumoto – S DEC

Last 5: 2-2-0-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Miles Johns comes into this fight following a razor-thin loss against Jean Matsumoto in his last bout. Despite landing five of eight takedowns and controlling much of the wrestling against his opponent, Johns was out-paced in the striking numbers and didn't land much significant damage. During this fight, he could be forced into another brawl against an opponent willing to stand and strike with him, so it'll be interesting to see if he turns towards the wrestling or if he's willing to risk things on the feet.

Miles Johns packs a serious punch for the division, but his opponent is equally dangerous in seeking the finish. Given his physical strength and advantage in the grappling, Johns should look to press his opponent against the fence while landing short strikes and elbows off the break. He could have some issues gaging the distance against Marcos, but Johns certainly stands to do damage from in-close.

Along the fence, Johns will also have the option to take the fight to the ground to secure winning rounds, something he failed to make the most of in his last fight. Marcos is significantly more comfortable on his feet and Johns would stand to gain a lot in securing intermittent takedowns throughout this one.

Why Daniel Marcos Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Montel Jackson – U DEC

Last 5: 3-1-0-1

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO

For the first time in his UFC stint, Daniel Marcos looked truly hesitant in striking against a fast-twitch athlete like Montel Jackson. Miles Johns should be an easier target to hit as Marcos is landing on 53% of his significant strikes. He's also landing 5.11 strikes per minute to Johns' 3.38, so Marcos will certainly stand to be the more active striker during this fight. His hands have shown flashes of greatness in his previous fights, but Marcos' biggest focus will be avoiding any blunders and remaining consistent with his output.

While he's notched eight finishes in his career, Miles Johns is certainly a tough out and may require a complete three-round performance to secure the win. Often starting strong during the first round, we've seen Marcos take rounds off with his output and make mental mistakes when he senses he's up in a fight. Miles Johns will require his full attention and a meticulous combination of strikes over the course of three rounds.

Still, Marcos is much more active with his kicking game and although he's not much of a grappler himself, he's done a solid job defending takedowns (84%) and submission attempts, yet to lose a pro fight via the method. Marcos should have more ways to win this fight in the end.

Final Miles Johns-Daniel Marcos Prediction & Pick

We should have a fun brawl early in the Prelims when these two strikers meet. Miles Johns is certainly the better grappler in this matchup, but he'll need to be much more active in landing strikes throughout the process of trying to get his opponent to the ground. Daniel Marcos is the much more skilled striker of the two and is looking to bounce back with a resounding performance following his last loss.

Ultimately, Daniel Marcos just has more ways to win this fight and as long as his defense on the ground is solid, he should be able to sway the judges with his active striking and kicking game. As long as he remains consistent over the course of three rounds, this should be his fight to lose.

The betting price is right where it should be, so we'll roll with Daniel Marcos for our final pick to win this fight. Given the toughness of both sides, expect this to be decided by the judges' scorecards after three hard-fought rounds.

Final Miles Johns-Daniel Marcos Prediction & Pick: Daniel Marcos (-185); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-360)