The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with their most iconic race, the Daytona 500. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona prediction and pick.

Daytona is the first and considered one of the most important races of the NACAR calendar. The first race was held in 1959, with the race being the opening race of the season every year since 1982. The track is 2.5 miles long, and racers will take 200 laps to complete the 500 miles. It is an ssphalt surface in the tri-oval style, with 31-degree banked turns, and a three-degree back straight away, and one of the major drafting-style tracks on the circuit.

Last year, Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric were attempting to pass William Byron near the end of the race. They were running second and third when they crashed. Overall, 23 cars were involved in that last crash, as Byron took home the win.

Kyle Bush: +1100

Kyle Larson: +1200

Chase Elliott: +1200

Joey Logano: +1300

Ryan Blaney: +1300

Denny Hamlin: +1400

Brad Keselowski: +1600

William Byron: +1700

Christopher Bell: +1800

Todd Gilliland: +2400

Austin Cendric: +2400

Bubba Wallace: +2600

Chris Buescher: +2600

Tyler Reddick: +2800

Chase Briscoe: +2800

Alex Bowman: +2800

Austin Dillon: +3000

Ross Chastain: +3100

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +3400

Michael McDowell: +3700

Noah Gragson: +3700

Ty Gibbs: +3700

Josh Berry: +3700

Erik Jones: +4300

Justin Haley: +4400

Ryan Preece: +4400

How to Watch Cup Series at Daytona

TV: Fox

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)*

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Daytona

Kyle Busch comes in as the favorite in this race. Busch has not won on this track since the 2008 Coke Zero 400. Still, he has had some solid finishes here. In the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last year, he led eight laps and would finish in second place. Further, he was top ten in the second race at Dayton in 2023 and 2022. He led 28 laps in the 2022 race and finished sixth. Last year, he was top ten in both stages and finished 12th. Being involved in accidents has been the major undoing for Busch at the Daytona 500, but if he can avoid the big one, Busch should finish well.

Kyle Larson sits second in odds to win this race, and he is almost always one of the favorites to win a race. Still, Dayton has not been kind to him. His best finish in a full race at this track since 2017 was a seventh placed finish in the Daytona 500 in 2019. Still, this is one of the few tracks Larson has never won on, and not having a win at the Daytona 500 is a missing piece of his resume.

Denny Hamlin is also towards the top of the odds board. He was 19th last year, and leading ten laps, and getting stuck behind the major accident. Still, he has had some great finishes here. Hamlin won both the 2019 and 2020 Daytona 500 after finishing third in 2018. Further, in his last seven races at the Daytona 500, he has led laps in all but one of them, including the 2021 race where he won both stages, led 98 laps and would finish in fifth.

If Brad Keselowski can finish the race, he should be in a good spot to get the win. Since 2017, between the two races per year at the track, Keselowski's day has ended before the end of the race 11 times. In the five other races, he has been in the top ten in four of them, including a runner up finish in the second race here in 2023.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Daytona

Todd Gilliand has raced at the Daytona 500 three prior times, showing improvement overall. Last year, he led 16 laps, but would finish 35th after being involved in the late race accident. Still, at some point his luck will turn around here. He has led laps in four races here, and been in the top ten in a stage six times in six races. He has completed just one race here though.

Ryan Preece is well down the odds board, but is an overall experienced driver. He has been in the top ten 16 times in his NASCAR career, including top tens twice st the Daytona 500, and a fourth place finish in the second race of 2021. Preece has often been able to take advantage of situations involving accidents, and as long as he is not the one in the accident, should have a solid race.

Cup Series at Daytona Prediction & Pick

Avoiding the big one is the key to this race. Great drivers have seen their days ends on an accident, as was the case last year. Rarely does the favorite win the race, but often it is a guy in the top part of the oddsboard that comes away with the checkered flag. This year, that will be Brad Keselowski.

Cup Series at Daytona Prediction & Pick: Brad Keselowski (+1100)