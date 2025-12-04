ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors are 11-11 as they head into this battle with the Philadelphia 76ers, who are 11-9. So far, it's been a mixed bag for the Warriors. Golden State recently fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder, continuing a trend of inconsistent basketball. Meanwhile, the 76ers recently defeated the Washington Wizards 121-102. This Warriors-76ers prediction will provide a detailed analysis of what's to come, along with a trend analysis of both teams.

The Warriors are dealing with a lot of ailments, to the point that Brandin Podziemski could become the top player to rely on tonight. On the other side, the Sixers will look for more from their lineup, as one of their top stars possibly sits out. But after Tyrese Maxey delivered another elite performance, the confidence is high in the City of Brotherly Love.

Warriors vs. 76ers Odds

Warriors: +3.5 (-115)

76ers: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 222.5 (-115)

Under: 222.5 (-105)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Warriors vs. 76ers Key Injuries

Jimmy Butler is questionable to play tonight after sustaining a knee injury on Tuesday in the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the injury is not considered serious, it is bad enough to put him on the injury report. Additionally, Stephen Curry will not play due to a quad injury. Jonathan Kuminga is also questionable tonight, as he deals with an ankle injury. However, Draymond Green will play, as his foot injury is not severe enough to keep him out of this contest.

Joel Embiid is questionable tonight, as he deals with a knee injury. However, Paul George will not play tonight due to a knee injury. Quentin Grimes will play despite a calf injury. Kelly Oubre Jr. is not ready to return, as he has a knee injury.

Warriors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Warriors are 10-12 against the spread, including 4-8 against the spread on the road. Additionally, they are 1-4 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 12-8 against the spread, including 6-6 against the spread at home. Likewise, the Sixers are 0-1 against the spread when facing the Western Conference.

The 76ers have produced mixed results as favorites, going 6-4 against the spread in those situations. Meanwhile, the Warriors have been mediocre as underdogs, going 3-5 against the spread.

Keys to Warriors vs. 76ers Matchup

De'Anthony Melton will make his season debut tonight, which should help with Curry out. That should help an injury-plagued lineup that needs all the healthy bodies it could get. For the Warriors to win, they need to generate spacing and create three-point shooting while leaning on a perimeter-oriented offense. This would do well to counteract the Sixers' strength inside. Additionally, they need to push the tempo and generate quick-ball movement to establish themselves.

The defense must capitalize on any potential turnovers, and they also must take care of the ball. With Curry out and Butler possibly out, the Warriors will need someone else to step up

The 76ers must dominate the paint and control the tempo. Compared to the Warriors, the 76ers play a slower pace, which helps them gain the edge. Their interior defense could do wonders to contain the Warriors. With Curry out, they won't have to worry about his advantage from beyond the arc.

Maxey could once again take over the game. If he can get hot, he can set the tone and allow his teammates more opportunities down the line as this game escalates into the second half.

Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick



Even without Embiid, the 76ers have done a great job of keeping themselves above water, going 5-5 in 10 games without him. Assuming he does play, they are nearly a lock to cover the spread against what is likely to be a shorthanded Warriors' team once again. While the Warriors have competed valiantly without Curry, their odds to win this game would almost vanish without Butler, and especially without Kuminga. The 76ers will win this game and cover the spread at home.