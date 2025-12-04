ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It’s probably going to be an ugly Week 14 duel between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. This is especially true given that the AFC North is at stake. Our concern for Baltimore is how ineffective Lamar Jackson looks playing through three lower body injuries (toe, hamstring, and knee). That has visibly limited his mobility and explosiveness. Derrick Henry will still give the Ravens a shot at taking down Pittsburgh. However, we just don’t have enough faith in Baltimore’s offensive line. Both teams sit at 6–6, battling for control of the league’s most physical division. With that, expect a bruising, low-scoring contest defined by attrition more than finesse.

Steelers vs. Ravens betting odds

Steelers: +6, -115

Ravens: -6, -105

Over: 43.5, -108

Under: 43.5, -112

Steelers vs. Ravens key injuries for Week 14

Steelers: DL Derrick Harmon (knee), CB Donte Kent (foot), DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (ankle), S DeShon Elliott (knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (wrist)

Ravens: LB Jay Higgins IV (knee), DL Taven Bryan (knee), RB Justice Hill (neck), DL Broderick Washington Jr (Achilles), LB Adisa Isaac (elbow), LB Tavius Robinson (foot), S Ar'Darius Washington (Achilles)

Steelers vs. Ravens betting trends

The Steelers and Ravens have played each other 33 times from 2010 onwards. It has been tight between these teams, with the Steelers having the slightest lead in the head-to-head matchup, 17-16, over those games. The Ravens have won their last two meetings, with the latest in the Wild Card Round last season, 28-14. The last time Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore was in Week 11 of 2024, 18-16. Entering Week 14, both teams are coming off losses. The Steelers just lost to the Bills, 26-7, while the Ravens saw their win streak snapped after a 32-14 loss to the Bengals.

2025 records:

Pittsburgh, 6-6 straight up, 5-7 ATS; Baltimore, 6-6 straight up, 4-8 ATS

Over/Under

Pittsburgh 6-6; Baltimore, 7-5

Keys to Steelers vs. Ravens matchup

Steelers:

Contain the run game

Henry and Jackson still form one of the NFL’s most dangerous rushing duos when healthy. With several defensive linemen hurt, the Steelers must patch together a front capable of stalling Baltimore’s ground attack. That's the foundation of their offense.

Force turnovers

With Pittsburgh’s offense struggling to sustain drives, the defense must generate takeaways. Short fields are essential if the Steelers hope to score consistently against a top-tier Ravens defense.

Minimize offensive errors

Aaron Rodgers has shown signs of disconnect with his receivers. His wrist injury remains a concern, too. The Steelers cannot afford fumbles, miscommunications, or tipped-ball interceptions that give Baltimore cheap scoring opportunities.

Ravens:

Establish the ground game

Baltimore must rely heavily on Henry and their rushing identity to control tempo. With Jackson limited, methodical drives will help protect both him and the Ravens’ depleted offensive line.

Pressure Aaron Rodgers

If TJ Watt is limited, the Ravens’ defense will look to capitalize. Consistent pressure is the best way to force Rodgers into hurried decisions. That's something Baltimore’s defense excels at.

Limit DK Metcalf

With few reliable weapons in Pittsburgh’s offense, Metcalf is the clear focal point. If Baltimore’s secondary can contain him, the Steelers’ passing game will grind to a halt.

Steelers vs. Ravens prediction and pick

Despite the teams' identical records, the Ravens enter as the deeper, more complete team. This is especially given the Steelers’ injury issues. Pittsburgh’s offense was lifeless in its Week 13 defeat. Facing an elite Baltimore defense with an injured Rodgers only magnifies the challenge. Even a limited Jackson should be able to manage the game. Of course, Henry figures to be the most dominant player on the field.

The under is especially appealing here, having hit in nine of the last 10 meetings between these AFC North rivals.

Final Score Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13 (Ravens win and cover)

Spread: Ravens -6

Over/Under: Under 43.5