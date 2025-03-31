ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nationals visit Toronto to play the Blue Jays! The Blue Jays have had an inconsistent start to the season, while the Nationals need to get back on track with a win. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Nationals-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Trevor Williams vs. Jose Berrios

Trevor Williams (6-1) with a 2.03 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP

Last Start:

Away Splits: 3-1 (2.45 ERA)

Jose Berrios (0-1) with a 10.80 ERA and a 2.20 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed six runs on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Home Splits: 0-1 (10.80 ERA)

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Blue Jays Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +128

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT

TV: SportsNet

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals struggled last year toward a 71-91 record, and they have started the season unimpressively this year at 1-2. Their bats were okay at best last season, but they have started the season playing even better and are in the top 100 behind the plate. The Nationals have struggled on the mound, and not much has changed from last season to the start of this one. CJ Abrams, Nathaniel Lowe, Keibert Ruiz, Luis Garcia Jr., and Paul DeJong are solid in the batting rotation. This year, Trevor Williams, MacKenzie Gore, and Jake Irvin have all been solid on the mound. The Nationals have talent and can make some significant steps this season.

The Nationals are starting Trevor Williams on the mound, and he had a 6-1 record, a 2.03 ERA, and a 1.04 WHIP last season. Through 66.2 innings, Williams allowed 17 runs on 56 hits with 18 walks and 59 strikeouts. He also had a K/BB ratio of 3.3. This is Williams' first start of the year, but he gets a good matchup against a Blue Jays team that has not been all that impressive behind the plate to start the season.

The offense for the Nationals has improved, ranking 10th in batting average at .252 after finishing last season with a .243 batting average. Ruiz and Lowe lead the team in most essential batting categories this season. Ruiz leads in batting average at .500, home runs at two, and OBP at .545. Lowe then leads the team in RBI with five and his with six. The offensive improvement has been significant, and they get a good matchup against Berrios after he struggled big time in his last start this season.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays were unimpressive last season, with a 74-88 record, and they have started this season with a 2-2 record. They struggled behind the plate last season but have started this year red-hot. However, their pitching has not improved at all. Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Wagner, and George Springer have all started the season playing very well on this offense. Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassit are the two pitchers that stand out the most for the Blue Jays after some offseason moves. They have talent, but the question remains if they can keep this momentum going all year.

The Blue Jays are starting Jose Berrios on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 10.80 ERA, and a 2.20 WHIP. He has allowed six runs on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Through five innings, Berrios had an awful start to his 2025 campaign, but this is a chance for him to get redemption. The Nationals have an excellent offense in their own right this season, so this will be a difficult matchup for Berrios to try and bounce back.

The Blue Jays' offense was just below average last season, with a .241 batting average, while this season, they have jumped to a team batting average of .258. Bichette and Gimenez lead the team in most of the batting categories. Bichette leads in batting average at .467, in OBP at .556, and in total hits at seven. Gimenez leads in home runs with two and then in RBI with four. This offense has gotten off to a fast start, but a matchup against Williams will test whether they are up to the task this season after how well Williams played last season.

Final Nationals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays might win this game, but I can't trust Berrios after his performance. He should play better, and this offense has firepower. But with Williams, I think the Nationals keep this game close, cover, and potentially win outright.

Final Nationals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Washington Nationals +1.5 (-162)