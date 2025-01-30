ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two top-half-of-the-table Premier League teams face off as Nottingham Forest faces Brighton. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Nottingham Forest-Brighton prediction and pick.

Nottingham Forest comes into the game at 13-5-5 on the year, which places them in third place in the EPL. This would give them a spot in the Champions League next year. They are nine points behind Liverpool for the top spot, but three points clear of Newcastle for a spot in the Champions League next year. They are coming off a loss though. Nottingham Forest fell to Brighton 5-0 in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Brighton is 8-10-5 on the year, which places them in ninth place in the Premier League. They are seven points behind Newcastle and Manchester City for spots in continental tournaments next season. They are also coming off a loss. Facing Everton, Brighton conceded a penalty kick late in the first half, which was converted by Everton. Brighton would have 16 shots, but just one on target as they fell 1-0.

Since the start of the 2022 season, these teams have faced 25 times, including games at both the English Championship level and League One level. Brighton has won ten, while Nottingham Forest has seven, plus there have been eight draws. Earlier this year, these two teams played to a 2-2 draw.

Here are the Nottingham Forest-Brighton Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Nottingham Forest-Brighton Odds

Nottingham Forest: +145

Brighton: +190

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 goals: -115

Under 2.5 goals: -117

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton

Time: 7:30 AM ET/ 4:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Nottingham Forest Will Win

Nottingham Forest has scored 33 times in 23 Premier League games this year, good for 1.43 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 19 of 23 games this year. Nottingham Forest has also scored well at home, scoring in eight of their nine games at home, scoring 1.36 goals per game at home, while scoring in 10 of 11 games in Premier League play.

Chris Wood has led the way for Nottingham Forest this year. He has scored 14 goals on an expected total of 9.1 while he has also scored twice on penalty kicks this year. Wood also had two assists this year. Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White has scored four times and added four assists. Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been solid, with three goals and two assists this year. He is dealing with an injury though and could miss this game. Finally, Anthony Elanga and Elliot Anderson have both moved the ball well, coming in with five assists this year. Elanga has three goals, while Anderson has one.

Nottingham Forest has been solid on defense this year. They allow just 1.17 goals per game this year, with just 27 goals in 23 EPL games. The defense has been much better at home this year. They have allowed just ten goals at home this season, good for .0.91 goals per game. Further, they have four clean sheets at home.

Why Brighton Will Win

Brighton has scored 48 goals in 27 EPL games this year, good for 1.78 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 24 of 27 games this year in EPL play. They have also scored well on the road this year, scoring 1.92 goals per game. They have scored in all 13 road fixtures this year.

Danny Welbeck has led the way for Brighton. He has six goals on an expected 5.9 this year, with two assists. Further, Kaoru Mitoma has been solid this year for Brighton. He has five goals and three assists this year. Joao Pedro has also scored five goals this year while adding a team-leading five assists on the season. Further, Georginio Rutter has four goals and two assists this season. Finally, Yankuba Minteh has been solid primarily as a reserve this year, with three goals and two assists.

Brighton has conceded 31 goals in 23 Premier League games this year, good for 1.35 goals per game this year. They have been similar on the road, giving up 17 goals in 12 road fixtures this year, good for 1.42 goals per game. Still, Brighton has two clean sheets on the road this year.

Final Nottingham Forest-Brighton Prediction & Pick

While Nottingham Forest sits above Brighton in the table, this should be a close game. Nottingham Forest has won four of their last five games at home, with one draw. That draw came against Liverpool as well. Meanwhile, Brighton has won two of their last five on the road with three draws. That includes a draw against Aston Villa and a win over Manchester United. Nottingham Forest will give up a goal, but most likely just one being at home. Still, Nottingham Forest has scored over one goal just twice in their last six home games. This is a 1-1 draw in the making.

Final Nottingham Forest-Brighton Prediction & Pick: Draw (+240)