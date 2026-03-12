ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 114: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos continues on the main card with the co-main event between Oumar Sy and Ion Cutelaba in the light heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Sy-Cutelaba prediction and pick.

Oumar Sy (12-1) has rebounded impressively since his first UFC loss. The towering French light heavyweight dropped a competitive decision to Alonzo Menifield in June 2025, then smashed Brendson Ribeiro with first-round elbows and punches at UFC Paris that September, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Ion Cutelaba.

Ion Cutelaba (19-11-1) has had a typically wild recent run at light heavyweight. He clawed out a split-decision win over Ivan Erslan before steamrolling Ibo Aslan with a first-round arm‑triangle choke, then dropping a narrow split decision to Modestas Bukauskas, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Oumar Sy.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds: Oumar Sy-Ion Cutelaba Odds

Oumar Sy: -238

Ion Cutelaba: +195

Over 1.5 rounds: -154

Under 1.5 rounds: +120



Why Oumar Sy Will Win

Oumar Sy matches up very well with Ion Cutelaba at this stage of their careers. He brings youth, size, and a much more controlled approach against a veteran who still leans heavily on chaos and early blitzes.

On the feet, Sy’s straight shots, kicks, and use of his reach should punish Cutelaba’s predictable entries. When Ion charges in on straight lines or swings wide hooks, Sy can meet him with jabs, crosses, and counters down the middle, making those wild rushes far riskier than they used to be.

Defensively, Sy is also far calmer under fire. Instead of brawling on instinct, he’ll shell, angle off, or clinch, which blunts Cutelaba’s trademark early storm and forces him into deeper waters where his cardio and decision-making have historically been shaky.

Wrestling is the other key layer. Cutelaba is dangerous when he’s the one shooting clean, but his takedown setups can be telegraphed, and Sy’s size, balance, and improving defensive grappling should make Ion work hard for every attempt and pay for the failed ones with counters or top time.

Over three rounds, the likelier script is Sy surviving the mad first five minutes, then steadily taking over behind cleaner technique to win a clear decision or late stoppage.

Why Ion Cutelaba Will Win

Ion Cutelaba’s best path against Oumar Sy is to turn this into chaos immediately. Sy is longer, cleaner and more technical, but he hasn’t faced many opponents who can match Cutelaba’s early ferocity, pace and physicality in the first five minutes.

If Cutelaba sprints out with his usual pressure, slamming low kicks, overhands and level changes, he can force Sy into reactive mode. A young, composed striker suddenly having to defend takedowns, clinch trips and wild flurries can panic, shell up, or make defensive mistakes that Ion thrives on.

Cutelaba’s explosive wrestling remains a real weapon. When he gets in on the hips early, he can dump opponents hard, land big ground‑and‑pound, and create scrambles that sap their gas tank and confidence, even if he doesn’t find a finish right away.

Once Sy has felt that power and physical grind, his output and willingness to stand his ground may dip. That’s where Cutelaba’s experience in wild, back‑and‑forth fights pays off, allowing him to keep pushing a pace Sy isn’t used to.

If Ion avoids gassing himself completely, that storm can be enough. The path is clear: fast start, takedowns, damage, and forcing a stoppage or wide lead before Sy can settle in.

Final Oumar Sy-Ion Cutelaba Prediction & Pick

This feels like a classic “young, composed prospect vs. chaotic veteran” light heavyweight matchup. Oumar Sy brings size, patience, and structure, while Ion Cutelaba still leans heavily on volatility, fast starts, and big momentum swings.

Early, the danger belongs to Cutelaba. If he sprints out with pressure, mixing overhands and level changes, he can force Sy into reactive defense and potentially steal the first round with takedowns and ground‑and‑pound or a big moment in the pocket.

But the longer this goes, the more it should favor Sy. His straighter punches, cleaner footwork, and use of reach can punish Cutelaba’s wide entries and make those lunging blitzes look increasingly desperate as fatigue sets in.

Cardio and composure are key levers. Sy is far more methodical, and if he survives that trademark early storm, he’s well‑positioned to take over with jabs, kicks, and counters while a slowing Cutelaba eats damage on the way in.

Cutelaba is live for an early finish or a 10‑8 style first round, but over 15 minutes the more likely script is Sy weathering the chaos and winning the cleaner minutes. Lean: Oumar Sy by competitive decision, with a real chance at a late TKO once Ion fades.

Final Oumar Sy-Ion Cutelaba Prediction & Pick: Oumar Sy (-238), Over 1.5 Rounds (-154)