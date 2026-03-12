ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 114: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos continues on the main card with a fight between Andre Fili and SuYoung You in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Fili-Delgado prediction and pick.

Andre Fili (25-12) has been trading tough fights with ranked hopefuls. He rebounded from a first-round guillotine loss to Melquizael Costa in February 2025 by edging Christian Rodriguez via split decision in August 2025, showing his veteran savvy and volume striking as he comes into his fight this weekend against Jose Delgado.

Jose Delgado (10-2) has surged into the UFC featherweight picture behind violent first-round finishes. He starched Connor Matthews with an overhand right and follow-up ground strikes in February 2025, then needed just 26 seconds to stop Hyder Amil with a flying knee and elbows, before dropping a competitive decision to Nathaniel Wood, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Andre Fili.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds: Andre Fili-Jose Delgado Odds

Andre Fili:+275

Jose Delgado: -345

Over 2.5 rounds: +145

Under 2.5 rounds: -188



Why Andre Fili Will Win

Andre Fili’s biggest edge against Jose Delgado is experience at the elite level. He’s logged round after round with ranked featherweights, which sharpens his reads, shot selection, and composure in ways a fast-rising knockout artist like Delgado hasn’t had to develop yet.

On the feet, Fili is the more layered striker. His jab, feints, and kicking game let him control distance, while his check hooks and counters punish the kind of aggressive, straight‑line entries Delgado has leaned on to find those early finishes.

Fili also has defensive layers that can frustrate a front‑runner. If he can survive Delgado’s early blitz and make him miss big, you’ll likely see Delgado’s output dip and his entries get more desperate as the fight goes on.

Wrestling and grappling give Fili another safety valve. He can change levels under overhands, hit reactive doubles, or clinch to the fence to cool the fight down, bank control time, and force Delgado to work off his back or from bad positions.

Over three rounds, that combination of savvy, variety, and durability favors Fili. Expect him to weather early danger, mix in takedowns, and outpoint Delgado down the stretch for a clear decision with a live chance at a late stoppage once the younger fighter fades.

Why Jose Delgado Will Win

Jose Delgado’s clearest path against Andre Fili is simple: speed, violence, and urgency. Fili is a rhythm fighter who likes time to download reads; Delgado is a fast‑starter who can blow that rhythm up before it ever forms.

Delgado’s explosiveness and first‑round kill rate matter against a veteran with miles on the odometer. Fili has been hurt and finished in recent outings, and Delgado’s ability to crash the pocket with flying knees, overhands, and swarming combinations is exactly the kind of chaos that can crack a weathered chin.

If Delgado keeps this in open space and refuses to let Fili settle behind his jab, he can turn every exchange into a hard‑liability moment for the veteran. Even if Fili tries to level‑change, Delgado’s aggression and sprawls can force ugly scrambles where his athleticism takes over.

The longer this stays at a frantic pace, the more it favors the younger, fresher fighter. Fili’s advantages are tied to time and accumulation, while Delgado only needs one clean shot to flip the fight.

Final Andre Fili-Jose Delgado Prediction & Pick

This matchup sets up as a classic veteran-versus-surging-finisher clash, and the dynamics slightly favor Jose Delgado. His speed, explosiveness, and willingness to start fast directly attack the slower, read-heavy style Andre Fili prefers to build over time.

Early, expect Delgado to press forward behind big overhands, flying knees, and aggressive combinations, refusing to let Fili settle behind his jab and kicks. If he can keep Fili guessing and circling instead of setting his feet, the veteran’s usual process of downloading data gets disrupted.

Fili’s experience and well-rounded game will create resistance, especially if he can clinch or wrestle to slow the pace. But every reset at distance is another chance for Delgado to blitz in a straight line and test a chin that has been cracked more often in recent years.

As the minutes accumulate, the damage and pressure should begin to show. Even if Fili survives the hardest shots, Delgado’s early success and heavier moments are likely to sway the judges in a three-round fight.

Fili has paths with volume and grappling if he drags this late, but the pick is Jose Delgado to bank the more impactful moments early and ride them to a hard-fought decision or opportunistic knockout.

Final Andre Fili-Jose Delgado Prediction & Pick: Jose Delgado (-345), Under 2.5 Rounds (-188)