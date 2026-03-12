ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vegas 114 Main Card continues in the Featherweight (145) Division as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming scrap. Marwan Rahiki of Morocco will take on England's Harry Hardwick as both fighters search for their first UFC win. Check our UFC odds series for the Rahiki-Hardwick prediction and pick.

Marwan Rahiki (7-0) will make his UFC debut following a successful Dana White's Contender Series with a combination knockout in the second round to earn a contract. Nicknamed “Freaky,” he's finished all of his pro fights leading to this debut and intends to do the same as the betting favorite. Rahiki stands 5-foot-8 with a 72-inch reach.

Harry Hardwick (13-4-1) is searching for his first UFC win following an unsuccessful debut against Kaue Fernandes. He was knocked out with a calf kick early, but intends on redeeming himself during this second outing and silencing a hyped prospect. Hardwick stands 5-foot-8 with a 71-inch reach.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds: Marwan Rahiki-Harry Hardwick Odds

Marwan Rahiki: -258

Harry Hardwick: +210

Over 1.5 rounds: -175

Under 1.5 rounds: +135



Why Marwan Rahiki Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ananias Mulumba – KO (knees to uppercut, R2)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Marwan Rahiki notched a devastating knockout during his DWCS audition, finishing his opponent with a flurry of knees, elbows, and a final uppercut to seal the deal in the second round. He brought Dana White to his feet with a standing ovation for the performance as he quickly closed the distance and wasted no time in unloading his full arsenal of strikes. His elbows over the top were particularly violent and he showed extreme conviction in every strike he threw.

Rahiki's short pro career has been much of the same as he's been able to finish all seven of his appearance throughout various promotions. Mixing in a submission as well, his grappling continues to improve as he trains out of Lions Den in Sydney, Australia. Expect a similar approach to his last fight as he'll waste no time in closing the distance, engaging Hardwick, and landing his heaviest strikes first in order to force his opponent down early.

Rahiki is the rightful favorite during this debut and his odds should be a bit higher in my opinion. While Hardwick is a tough-nosed opponent, the power and decisiveness of the strikes from Rahiki will be exponentially greater than what he saw during his last bout against Fernandes. Rahiki could make use of his leg kicks early in order to open up Hardwick's arm guard and striking defense.

Why Harry Hardwick Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Kaue Fernandes – TKO (calf kick, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Defending a Cage Warriors championship twice prior to his UFC arrival, Harry Hardwick wasn't able to showcase nearly as much of his skills as he would have liked to. The early, aggressive leg kicks from Kaue Fernandes immediately caught Hardwicks attention on the calf, ultimately leading to a stoppage when he couldn't put any weight on it. During this fight, the leg kicks will be in the back of his mind as he'll have to defend every aspect of his body when guessing against Rahiki.

Hardwick has championship experience on his side and although the level of competition in Cage Warriors pales in comparison to what he'll see in the UFC, Hardwick knows what it takes to win a three-round fight with a balanced attack. He's strong in closing the distance without getting hit and landing his jab effectively, but defense will be paramount against an aggressive opponent like Rahiki who's likely to start fast.

If Hardwick can weather the early storm, he should be able to have a second wind by the third round. From there, he can look to take Rahiki down and control from the top while landing ground-and-pound and potentially seeking an unlikely submission to threaten his opponent.

Final Marwan Rahiki-Harry Hardwick Prediction & Pick

This fight being on the Main Card shows the level of confidence the UFC has in Marwan Rahiki showcasing his skills and putting the rest of the Featherweight Division on notice. He's been nothing short of electric through his first seven professional fights and with a 100% finishing rate, his type of performance is what lands a Main Event spot.

Harry Hardwick should be able to offer solid resistance throughout the early part of this fight and could have a chance as the more seasoned veteran to weather the early storm and turn this fight in his direction during the later rounds.

However, this is clearly a spot tailor-made to Marwan Rahiki's skill set as he should be able to land significant strikes early and often. Let's roll with the debuting favorite Rahiki to end this fight quickly and begin his UFC run on a high note.

Final Marwan Rahiki-Harry Hardwick Prediction & Pick: Marwan Rahiki (-258); UNDER 1.5 Rounds (+135)