UFC Vegas 114: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos continues on the prelims with a fight between Luan Lacerda and Hecher Sosa in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Lacerda-Sosa prediction and pick.

Luan Lacerda (13-3) finally got his UFC breakthrough last time out, submitting Saimon Oliveira with a slick second-round armbar at UFC Rio in October 2025. Before that, the Nova União product dropped hard-fought bouts to Cody Stamann and Da’Mon Blackshear, showcasing his durability and dangerous guard, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Hecher Sosa.

Hecher Sosa (14-1) storms into his UFC debut on an 11-fight win streak, finishing nine opponents along the way. The Spanish bantamweight punched his ticket to the big show with a Contender Series decision over Mackson Lee after a string of brutal TKOs on the European scene, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Luan Lacerda.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds: Luan Lacerda-Hecher Sosa Odds

Luan Lacerda: +195

Hecher Sosa: -238

Over 2.5 rounds: +100

Under 2.5 rounds: -130



Why Luan Lacerda Will Win

Luan Lacerda’s clearest path to upsetting Hecher Sosa is to turn this into a suffocating grappling match. His high-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu and willingness to attack submissions from anywhere make every clinch and scramble a danger zone for Sosa.

On the mat, Lacerda is far more nuanced than anyone Sosa has faced regionally. He chains sweeps, back takes, and front-headlock attacks, forcing opponents to constantly defend instead of building their own offense or standing up cleanly.

Sosa’s striking edge can disappear quickly if he gets hesitant about overextending. Lacerda only needs a few well-timed level changes or clinch entries to drag this fight into his world and start layering submissions and positional advances.

Cardio also works in Lacerda’s favor if he can make Sosa defend takedowns and get up repeatedly. That grind can sap Sosa’s pop on the feet, making his combinations less threatening and giving Lacerda more confidence to press forward.

If judges are weighing Sosa’s sporadic striking moments against long stretches of Lacerda control and submission attempts, the Brazilian’s style scores well over three rounds.

Why Hecher Sosa Will Win

Hecher Sosa looks tailor-made to give Luan Lacerda problems. Sosa is the far more dangerous and diverse striker, throwing in combination, targeting all levels, and carrying real finishing power that Lacerda has struggled with against better athletes.

On the outside, Sosa’s footwork and volume should let him dictate tempo and range. Lacerda often needs opponents to plant and trade or crash into clinches to get his grappling going, and Sosa rarely gives those straight-line entries for free.

Defensively, Sosa’s takedown awareness and balance are good enough to make Lacerda work hard for every shot. Even when taken down, Sosa tends to scramble quickly instead of accepting bottom, which undercuts Lacerda’s best route to victory.

Meanwhile, Lacerda’s willingness to pull guard or play off his back can backfire here. Judges increasingly favor damage and top control, and Sosa has the composure to stay safe, chip away with strikes, and avoid falling into desperation subs.

Over three rounds, that adds up. Expect Sosa to stuff or immediately scramble out of most takedown attempts while consistently winning the stand-up with cleaner, harder combinations, ultimately breaking Lacerda’s rhythm and confidence.

Final Luan Lacerda-Hecher Sosa Prediction & Pick

This matchup feels like a classic striker vs. grappler test, with Hecher Sosa’s explosive offense meeting Luan Lacerda’s slick submission game. Early, expect Sosa to have success at range, chopping at the legs and body while testing Lacerda’s defensive reactions on the feet.

Lacerda’s goal will be to slow things down and force clinches and mat exchanges. If he can time Sosa’s entries, duck under wild combinations, and turn forward pressure into takedowns or back-body locks, the dynamic of the fight flips fast.

On the ground, Lacerda is the more layered technician, especially in scrambles and transition moments. Sosa will have to stay disciplined, avoid giving his neck or back, and prioritize positional safety over hunting ground-and-pound.

The tension of the fight comes from whether Sosa can keep it standing long enough to rack up damage without overcommitting. Over three rounds, one or two sloppy exits from the pocket could be all Lacerda needs to wrap up a dominant position and threaten a finish.

Sosa shines early with speed and striking volume, but Lacerda steadily finds more grappling opportunities as the fight wears on. Slight lean toward Sosa by decision, with real upset potential if Lacerda turns it into a scramble-heavy grappling battle.

Final Luan Lacerda-Hecher Sosa Prediction & Pick: Hecher Sosa (-238), Over 2.5 Rounds (+100)