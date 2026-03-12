ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vegas 114 Prelims continue to roll as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Lightweight (155) Division. Up and coming prospects will meet as Bolaji Oki of Belgium takes on Brazil's Manoel Sousa in a certified banger. Check our UFC odds series for the Oki-Sousa prediction and pick.

Bolaji Oki (10-3) has gone 2-2 inside the UFC since 2024. After a successful first round knockout in Dana White's Contender Series to earn a contract, he's alternated wins and losses through his first four fights coming in off a recent loss to Mason Jones. Oki stands 5-foot-10 with a 73-inch reach.

Manoel Sousa (13-1) will make his UFC debut on Saturday following a TKO win on Contender Series. He's fought in Cage Fury, Bellator, and LFA in the lead up to this debut, so expect Sousa to bring all his motivation to the octagon in preparation for this moment. He stands 5-foot-9 with a 70-inch reach.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds: Bolaji Oki-Manoel Sousa Odds

Bolaji Oki: +225

Manoel Sousa: -278

Over 1.5 rounds: -195

Under 1.5 rounds: +150



Why Bolaji Oki Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Mason Jones – TKO (elbows from mount, R2)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Bolaji Oki had a disappointing outing during his last appearance, hurt by Mason Jones early and failing to defend himself on the ground adequately. While he'll be facing a debuting talent in this one, Oki will have to tighten his defense and ensure he can defend against submissions on the ground. His 66% takedown defense will be on full display as he'll have to be perfect with his entries and transitions of these two begin grappling.

Oki is a fierce boxer on the feet and given his strong physical frame, he uses every bit of energy when throwing his strikes in the pocket. He's very quick with his power right, but does serious damage when following it up with a deep left uppercut in succession. While typically preferring to be the first one to the striking exchanges, Oki utilizes a ton of head movement and distance control when swinging through his combinations.

Article Continues Below

However, his tactics have clearly cost him in the past and he'll have to be much more defensively minded this time around. While landing over 6.5 strikes per minute, Oki is absorbing just over 5.1 strikes in return and will struggle in having to grapple while hurt. Expect a more measured approach out of him if he's focused on getting this win.

Why Manoel Sousa Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Cristian Perez – TKO (punches, R3)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Manoel Sousa will make his UFC promotional debut on Saturday following his dominant Contender Series victory back in August 2025. He comes in riding back-to-back wins after suffering his first career loss during Bellator Championship Series, riding high looking to capitalize as the betting favorite. Sousa most notably beat now No. 9-ranked Mauricio Ruffy back in 2019 and while the two are very different fighters now, it certainly shows the early potential of what Sousa is capable of.

Sousa is a devastating puncher in his own right and will be very willing to swing against Oki knowing his chin is likely to hold up longer. Sousa quickly throws his jab while searching for his knockout right, but he's been able to catch opponents just as impressively with his lead jab. If his opponent falls or he's able to secure mount, the fight can be considered over with Sousa's definitive ground-and-pound.

During this fight, he'll also have to come in with an established game plan as Oki will be looking for the knockout in a similar cadence. Sousa is much more likely to lend himself to a brawl, so controlling his output and covering his chin will be paramount to his success. He'll also need to conserve some cardio as endurance during a debut can always be questionable.

Final Bolaji Oki-Manoel Sousa Prediction & Pick

This should be a banger of a fight for as long as it lasts largely due to both fighters' willingness to chase the knockout. They both tout similar one-punch knockout power and throw compact shots from the pocket. This fight could be decided by whichever fighter is more patient and willing to wait for the perfect counterpunch.

Still, Manoel Sousa holds the stern grappling advantage, not only able to find submissions, but also able to control opponents en route to taking mount and finishing the fight. Oki has clearly struggled against similar styles in the past, so we'll roll with Sousa to get the win for our final prediction.

Final Bolaji Oki-Manoel Sousa Prediction & Pick: Manoel Sousa (-278); UNDER 1.5 Rounds (+150)