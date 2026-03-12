ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 114: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos continues on the prelims with a fight between Elijah Smith and SuYoung You in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Smith-You prediction and pick.

Elijah Smith (9-1) has looked every bit the prospect as he rides a two-fight UFC winning streak. He earned a unanimous decision over Vince Morales in his UFC debut in February 2025, then delivered one of the year's most jaw-dropping finishes, a brutal slam KO of Toshiomi Kazama in Round 1 at UFC Vegas 109, as he comes into his fight this weekend against SuYoung You.

SuYoung You (16-3) has been a machine inside the Octagon. The South Korean bantamweight earned a unanimous decision over AJ Cunningham in March 2025, then followed it up with another dominant unanimous decision win over Xiao Long in August 2025, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Elijah Smith.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds: Elijah Smith-SuYoung You Odds

Elijah Smith: -198

SuYoung You: +164

Over 2.5 rounds: -260

Under 2.5 rounds: +195



Why Elijah Smith Will Win

Elijah Smith holds every physical advantage heading into this matchup. At 5'9″ with a 71-inch reach, “Swift” is longer and bigger than SuYoung You, who has been noted for his short reach and undersized frame relative to the bantamweight division.

Smith's explosive, well-rounded skill set is a nightmare stylistic matchup for You. He's a four-stripe purple belt in BJJ with four UFC-level knockout wins, meaning You can't simply take this fight to the mat and expect to dominate.

You has a known stamina issue that becomes glaring in the third round, especially when opponents force scrambles and mix in wrestling. Smith's explosive pace and relentless activity are precisely the tools to expose that weakness late in the fight.

On the feet, You can be vulnerable in hook exchanges and is susceptible to counters. Smith's freestyle striking style, sharp, unpredictable, and backed by knockout power, gives him a real path to a stoppage on the feet.

At just 23 years old, Smith is a generational prospect who has already gone viral for one of the most violent finishes in recent UFC memory. His youth, athleticism, and growing confidence inside the Octagon give him every reason to leave Saturday night with another statement performance.

Why SuYoung You Will Win

Article Continues Below

SuYoung You has the seasoning and composure of a veteran, which could be decisive against a still-developing prospect like Elijah Smith. His 20-plus fight resume across regional titles and Road to UFC pressure bouts means he has seen more styles and high-leverage situations than Smith.

You’s grappling is not just functional, it is systematized, built around chain wrestling and sticky top control that steadily drains opponents. If he can get Smith down early and often, he can smother the American’s explosiveness and force him into a slower, more methodical fight.

Technically, You is far more defensively responsible than the brawlers Smith has styled on. His disciplined guard, jab-first approach, and comfort in longer fights give him the tools to frustrate Smith’s bursty, kill-or-be-killed entries.

Cardio over 15 hard minutes also trends in You’s favor. While Smith leans on big moments and high-variance sequences, You has repeatedly shown he can bank rounds with control time, ground-and-pound, and positional dominance.

If this becomes a tactical, grind-heavy contest rather than a chaos war, the South Korean has a clear path. By minimizing risk, leaning on his wrestling, and forcing Smith to fight off his back foot, You has every chance to hand “Swift” his second career loss.

Final Elijah Smith-SuYoung You Prediction & Pick

This matchup feels like a classic clash between explosive upside and seasoned consistency. Elijah Smith brings the dynamism, youth and finishing ability, while SuYoung You offers veteran savvy, structure and a grinding style that wins rounds over time.

Early, expect Smith to have the more eye-catching moments. His speed, length and power should allow him to win the majority of striking exchanges in space and threaten with momentum-swinging sequences that sway the judges.

However, as the fight settles, You’s persistence with takedowns and clinch entries should start to tax Smith’s arms and legs. Even failed shots can pin Smith to the fence, slow the pace and blunt the chaos that he thrives in.

Ultimately, the question is whether You can consistently turn defense into control without getting detonated by a big counter. The read here is that Smith’s athleticism and improved takedown awareness let him stay upright just enough to land the cleaner, more damaging shots.

This should be a competitive, swingy fight where Smith wins the key moments and defends just enough grappling to stay ahead on the cards. Elijah “Swift” Smith by competitive unanimous decision in a fight that cements him as a serious bantamweight prospect.

Final Elijah Smith-SuYoung You Prediction & Pick: Elijah Smith (-198), Over 2.5 Rounds (-260)