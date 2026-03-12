ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 114: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos continues on the prelims with a fight between Bruno Silva and Charles Johnson in the flyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Silva-Johnson prediction and pick.

Bruno Silva (15-7-2) has had an up‑and‑down recent run at flyweight, but he’s shown real finishing pop. He dropped a late third‑round TKO to Joshua Van at UFC 316 before rallying with a third‑round rear‑naked choke of Hyun Sung Park last October, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Charles Johnson.

Charles Johnson (18-8) has been trading wins and losses but staying in action against tough flyweights. He dropped a competitive unanimous decision to Rinat Temirov in March 2025 before storming back with a highlight-reel second-round KO of Lone’er Kavanagh in August 2025, only to then get knocked out himself against Alex Perez at UFC 324, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Bruno Silva.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds: Bruno Silva-Charles Johnson Odds

Bruno Silva: +145

Charles Johnson: -175

Over 2.5 rounds: -188

Under 2.5 rounds: +145



Why Bruno Silva Will Win

Bruno Silva has the more consistent fight-ending threat, and that matters in a matchup where both men can give away minutes. His pressure, clinch offense and willingness to throw with bad intentions can force Charles Johnson onto the back foot and into extended defensive sequences rather than his preferred flowing, counter-heavy game.

If Silva can crowd Johnson, take away the open space and make this a pocket fight, the Brazilian’s hooks and body work become a serious factor. Johnson’s tendency to rely on his reactions and head movement can get exposed when he’s stuck on the fence, where Silva’s volume and aggression show better to judges.

Silva’s wrestling and grappling also give him a real Plan B if the striking is close. He’s more willing than Johnson to mix in takedowns off the cage, and even short bursts of top control with ground-and-pound can swing close rounds when optics matter.

Johnson has the cleaner footwork, but he can also drift into low-output stretches while he looks for reads. Those lulls are where Silva’s forward pressure, leg kicks and flurries can bank control time and damage.

Over three rounds, Silva’s aggression, power, and willingness to force exchanges give him a strong path to a decision or late stoppage.

Why Charles Johnson Will Win

Charles Johnson’s best path against Bruno Silva lies in his superior footwork, volume, and ability to manage distance. He excels at keeping fights in open space, using lateral movement and a stinging jab to frustrate forward-marching brawlers who need their opponents to stand still.

Silva relies heavily on pressure and finding the pocket to land his power hooks and initiate his offensive wrestling. If Johnson refuses to engage in those fire-fights, he can systematically pick Silva apart from the outside while making him swing at air and waste energy.

As the fight progresses, Johnson’s cardio and high-output striking become massive advantages. Silva’s gas tank has historically been tested when he can't secure early damage or takedowns, whereas Johnson’s pace and rhythm often increase as the fight hits the second and third rounds.

Defensively, Johnson has proven incredibly durable and difficult to finish, having faced some of the most dangerous prospects in the division. Even if Silva manages to close the distance or land a big shot, Johnson’s chin and recovery are reliable enough to keep him in the fight and firing back.

By blending slick movement, constant volume, and better late-fight conditioning, Johnson is primed to out-point his opponent. Expect “InnerG” to survive any early scares, take over the back half of the fight, and secure a clear unanimous decision victory.

Final Bruno Silva-Charles Johnson Prediction & Pick

his matchup looks like classic pressure puncher versus slick mover. Bruno Silva will try to march forward, throw with heat, and mix in clinch wrestling, while Charles Johnson wants space, rhythm, and plenty of time to read and counter.

Early on, expect Silva to have some success backing Johnson to the fence and forcing exchanges. If Johnson hangs too long in the pocket or starts slowly as he sometimes does, Silva’s aggression and optics with forward pressure can steal the first round.

As the fight settles, though, Johnson’s footwork and variety should start to matter more. When he’s sharp, he can jab, kick the legs and body, and pivot off, making Silva reset and swing at air far more often.

The key question is whether Silva can turn his bursts into real, round‑winning damage or grappling control, rather than just pressure with limited clean connections. Over three rounds, the likelier script is Johnson gradually dialing in reads and landing the cleaner, more frequent shots.

Silva has real live‑dog knockout upside if Johnson’s defense lapses along the fence. But the more probable outcome is Johnson out‑maneuvering him over 15 minutes and taking a competitive unanimous decision on volume, accuracy, and defense.

Final Bruno Silva-Charles Johnson Prediction & Pick: Charles Johnson (-175), Over 2.5 Rounds (-188)