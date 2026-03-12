ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 114 has reached its apex as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the Main Event bout taking place in the Featherweight Division. Ranked contenders will meet as No. 11 Josh Emmett of Team Alpha Male takes on No. 14-ranked Kevin Vallejos of Argentina. Check our UFC odds series for the Emmett-Vallejos prediction and pick.

Josh Emmett (19-6) has gone 10-6 since joining the UFC back in 2016. He fell to Youssef Zalal during his last fight via armbar in the first round, marking four losses over his last five fights against some of the best fighters in the divison. Emmett looks to bounce back as the underdog once again, standing 5-foot-6 with a 70-inch reach.

Kevin Vallejos (17-1) has gone a perfect 3-0 through his first UFC appearances during 2025. Notching a knockout during his debut and a follow-up unanimous decision, Vallejos most recently knocked Giga Chikadze out clean and is looking to remain perfect against the division's veteran. Vallejos stands 5-foot-7 with a 68-inch reach.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 114 Odds: Josh Emmett-Kevin Vallejos Odds

Josh Emmett: +410

Kevin Vallejos: -550

Over 3.5 rounds: -130

Under 3.5 rounds: +100



Why Josh Emmett Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Youssef Zalal – SUB (armbar, R1)

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Josh Emmett couldn't get anything going against the fast-rising Youssef Zalal during his last fight, looking a step slow as his age certainly showed in the speed discrepancy. At 41 years old, Josh Emmett is still one of the most devastating punches the Featherweight Division has to offer, consistently a threat to knock any opponent out despite the betting odds or rankings coming into the fight.

Emmett will certainly have to be much quicker with his striking and defensive reaction during this fight as Vallejos' no-frills boxing style could remind Emmett of his own. While his chin has been compromised over the last few fights, it's worth noting Emmett has been facing the likes of Lerone Murphy and Ilia Topuria, so the losses are nothign to scoff at given the level of competition.

That should give Emmett the edge over an eager striker like Vallejos, but he'll still have to keep defensive at the forefront of his game plan if he wants a chance to land the knockout punch in the first place. Expect a low stance out of Emmett as he covers his head and slowly closes the distance on Vallejos before heat-seeking for the finishing punch.

Why Kevin Vallejos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Giga Chikadze – TKO (spinning backfist, R2)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 12 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Kevin Vallejos comes into this fight following pure dominance over Giga Chikadze from start to finish, not allowing his opponent any room to counter with offense or even find his timing for that matter. It only took 23 strikes for Vallejos to get his opponent out with a knockout, landing a perfect spinning backfist and finishing the fight with elbows on the ground. The win earned him a performance bonus and he'll be coming into this matchup with a ton of confidence.

Unlike his previous three UFC opponents, Vallejos was just 14 years old when Josh Emmet made his UFC debut in 2016, so the gap in experience will be profound between these two fighters. Vallejos will have to keep his offense reserved and defense crisp knowing the power coming back his way from Emmett. However, his fearless nature and willingness to take chances has gotten him this far, so don't expect Vallejos to pull and punches while remaining cautious in the process.

Vallejos is very strong with his head movement and should look to match Emmett in the boxing by lowering his stance. He makes great use of the low leg kick and should look to land those early as it could hinder the forward movement of Emmett. From there, look for Vallejos to quick dart in and out of range while landing damaging shots and slowly picking away at Emmett's defense.

Final Josh Emmett-Kevin Vallejos Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun fight for as long as it last given both fighters' ability to end the fight with one punch. Josh Emmett has struggled to find a win over his last five fights and he comes in the heavy underdog once again. Kevin Vallejos shows shades of a younger Josh Emmett in his own game, but he'll still have to be cautious when closing the distance and approaching the knockout artist.

Some of the formula on how to beat Josh Emmett is already on tape and I expect Kevin Vallejos to take the necessary precautions in avoiding damage and making this look like a one-sided fight with his distance control. Still, the odds should never be this high when dealing with two knockout artists, so it's a much safe play to take the under hoping one side can find the early knockout.

Final Josh Emmett-Kevin Vallejos Prediction & Pick: Kevin Vallejos (-550); UNDER 3.5 Rounds (+100)