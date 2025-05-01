ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres hit the road as they face the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Pirates prediction and pick.

The Padres come into the series at 19-11, which places them in second place in the NL West. They just completed a two-game series with the San Francisco Giants. The Padres took both games in the series, winning game one 7-4 and game two 5-3.

Meanwhile, the Pirates come into Thursday at 12-19 on the year, which places them in last place in the NL Central. They have split the first two games of the series with the Cubs so far. The Cubs and Pirates will play game three of their series on Thursday.

Padres-Pirates Projected Starters

Dylan Cease vs. Mitch Keller

Dylan Cease (1-2) with a 5.76 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP.

Last Start: Cease went 4.1 innings, giving up six hits, four walks, and a home run. He would strike out six batters, but also give up three runs, with two of them being earned. Cease would take the loss as the Padres fell to the Rays 4-1.

Away Splits: Cease is 0-1 with an 11.00 ERA and a .375 opponent batting average on the road this year.

Mitch Keller (1-2) with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Last Start: Keller went six innings, giving up five hits and a walk. He would strike out six batters, but also give up three runs, with two of them being earned. He would take the no-decisions as the Pirates fell to the Dodgers 8-4.

Home Splits: Keller is 0-2 at home with a 4.91 ERA and a .258 opponent batting average.

Here are the Padres-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Pirates Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -142

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Padres vs. Pirates

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: AppleTV+

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the way for the Padres this year. He is hitting .345 with a .409 OBP. Tatis has three doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 18 RBIS, seven stolen bases, and 25 runs scored. Meanwhile, Gavin Sheets is also hitting well. He is hitting .262 this year with a .330 OBP. Sheets has four doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and ten runs scored this year.

Further, Manny Machado is scoring plenty of runs, having scored 18 times this year. He is also hitting .279 with a .336 OBP. Machado has ten doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and six stolen bases as well. Finally, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .243 with a .331 OBP. He has eight doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, four stolen bases, and 13 runs scored as well this year.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are led by Oneil Cruz. Cruz is hitting .253 with a .367 OBP. He has four doubles, eight home runs, 16 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and 18 runs scored. Bryan Reynolds has also been solid. He is hitting .236 with a .294 OBP. He also has five doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Meanwhile, Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .245 with a .310 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 RBIs, and eight runs scored this year.

Further, Adam Fraizer has been solid this year. He is hitting .244 with a .305 OBP. He has three doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, and nine runs scored. Finally, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .280 with a .333 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, seven RBIs, six stolen bases, and 11 runs scored this year.

Final Padres-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Dylan Cease has struggled on the road this year. He is 0-1 and has given up 11 runs over just nine innings of work. Further, he has given up 15 hits and four walks in that time. Further, current members of the Pirates have hit well against Cease. They are 10-37 with a walk and four RBIs against Cease. Adam Fraizer is 4-14 with two RBIs, while Ke'Bryan Hayes is 2-4 with a triple, a walk, and two RBIs.

Meanwhile, Mitch Keller has struggled at home. In four starts, he has given up 12 runs. Further, the Pirates are just 1-3 when he starts a game at home this year. Current members of the Padres have also hit well against Keller. They are 18-77 with four doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and four walks. Jose Iglesias is 3-13 with a home run and four RBIs. Further, Manny Machado is 3-11 with a home run, three RBIs, and three walks. Overall, the Padres have hit better this year than the Pirates. Further, Dylan Cease has been the better pitcher. They will come away with the win in this game.

Final Padres-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-142)