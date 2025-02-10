ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Pelicans hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pelicans-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pelicans-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Thunder Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +730

Oklahoma City Thunder: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1150

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Gulf Coast Sports Entertainment Network, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma City

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Orleans has to be better on defense if they want to end their losing streak. Against the Thunder this season, the Pelicans have allowed 119 and 108 points. Those are two pretty good games all things considered. The Thunder have lost seven of their nine games when they score under 120 points this season. The best chance the Pelicans have to cover the spread if they can find a way to hold the Thunder 120 points.

The Pelicans need Zion Williamson to step up Monday night. He leads the team with 24.3 points per game, even though he has only played in 16. In the last five games, Williamson is averaging 28.4 points per game, and he is shooting over 60 percent from the field. He does all of his damage from inside the arc, and the Pelicans need him to keep it up. If he can play well, and put up some points, the Pelicans will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder are the best team in the NBA, and they are currently on a five-game win streak. In those five games, the Thunder have been very, very good on offense. They are averaging 124.7 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field, and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Oklahoma City is one of the top offensive teams in the league, and they have shown it lately. If the Thunder continue to be dominant on the offensive side of the floor, they will be able to cover the spread.

Oklahoma City is also one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They allow 104.8 points per game, which is the lowest in the NBA. Teams have the lowest field goal percentage against them, and the lowest three-point percentage. Along with that, the Thunder force the most turnovers per game. Their defensive ability is going to really stand out on Monday. As long as they continue to play well on defense, they will cover the spread.

The Pelicans have lost eight games in a row, and their team got a bit worse with the Brandon Ingram trade. In their last eight games, New Orleans has allowed 127.8 points per game. It is very hard to win games when you allow that many points. Along with that, teams are shooting 50.9 percent against them in those games. With the Pelicans really struggling, the Thunder should be able to have one of their better games.

Final Pelicans-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are the better team here, and the Pelicans have been the worst in the NBA lately. With the Thunder being a great scoring team, they should be able to cover the spread Monday night.

Final Pelicans-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -14.5 (-110)