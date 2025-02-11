ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Penn State Nittany Lions (13-11, 3-10 Big Ten) head to Los Angeles to take on the USC Trojans (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) our College Basketball odds series with a Penn State-USC prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Penn State-USC College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-USC Odds

Penn State: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

USC: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Penn State-USC

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State averages 80.3 points per game, which is sixth-best in the Big Ten. Along with that, the Nittany Lions are fifth in the conference in field goal percentage, and they take the third-most free throws per game. Penn State has to get back to scoring near their season average if they want to win this game on the road. USC has a tendency to struggle on defense, so there is a chance for Penn State to score 80-plus points Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions are led by Ace Baldwin Jr. Baldwin leads the team with 13.7 points per game and 7.3 assists. In fact, his assists rank fifth in the nation. Additionally, Baldwin plays some good defense as he leads the team in steals. The Nittany Lions need their senior guard to have one of his best games if Penn State is going to end their losing streak. If Baldwin plays well, Penn State will play well and possibly win on the road.

USC has lost three of their last four games, and it their defense has been a big reason. In their three losses, USC has allowed 82, 77, and 90 points. Those three games were against UCLA, Northwestern, and Purdue. Penn State is a better scoring team than all three of them. If Penn State can do some scoring, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State has lost four games in a row. In those five games, the Nittany Lions have scored well below their season average. In their last three games, they have put up just 64, 61, and 54 points. It becomes very hard to win college basketball games when you score under 70 points, let alone under 65 points. Their failure to score points has been their downfall in Big Ten play. If USC can hold down Penn State, they will be able to get another home win.

Penn State has not only lost their last five games, but they have lost nine of their last 10 games. They started the season off looking like one of the best teams in the conference, but have since fallen off. In their last 10 games, Penn State has not played well on either side of the court, and their one win is against a struggling Rutgers team. With their struggles, USC should be able to have a good game Tuesday night.

Final Penn State-USC Prediction & Pick

Penn State is a good team, but they have been struggling in Big Ten play. USC is not playing their best in their first season in the Big Ten, either. Something has to give in this one. I think it is going to be Penn State that plays better. I will take Penn State to cover the spread.

Final Penn State-USC Prediction & Pick: Penn State +4.5 (-110)