ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 110: Steve Garcia versus David Onama continues on the prelims with a fight between Phil Rowe and SeokHyeon Ko in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Rowe-Ko prediction and pick.

Phil Rowe (11-5) enters UFC Vegas 110 after a dramatic third-round TKO win over Ange Loosa in June, showcasing resilience and late-fight power. Previously, he dropped a hard-fought unanimous decision to Jake Matthews. As he comes into his fight this weekend against Seok Hyeon Ko, Rowe brings proven finishing ability.​

SeokHyeon Ko (12-2) impressed in his UFC debut, out-grappling Oban Elliott for a dominant unanimous decision in June, landing multiple takedowns and controlling the action throughout. Previously, he earned a contract with a decision win on Dana White’s Contender Series. He enters his fight this weekend against Phil Rowe riding momentum.​

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 odds: Phil Rowe-SeokHyeon Ko odds

Phil Rowe: +164

SeokHyeon Ko: -198

Over 2.5 Rounds: -154

Under 2.5 Rounds: +120

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Phil Rowe will win

Last Fight: (W) Ange Loosa – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 (7 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Phil Rowe’s proven finishing power and composure under fire make him a dangerous test for any UFC newcomer. Coming off a late TKO victory over Ange Loosa, Rowe showed he can rally even when down on the scorecards, giving him a major psychological edge in three-round battles.​

His reach and striking versatility often dictate the tempo, and Rowe’s nine career knockout wins highlight his ability to spot openings against defensive-minded opponents. Against grapplers such as Niko Price and Orion Cosce, Rowe demonstrated strong takedown defense and an effective jab, which can neutralize Ko’s preference for top control.​

Hyeon Ko may look to wrestle, but Rowe’s takedown defense is underrated—helped by his length, footwork, and ability to punish failed entries with counters. If Ko can’t consistently control Rowe on the mat, the fight will likely take place at Rowe’s range, where he can exploit the technical gap standing.

Rowe’s UFC experience, ability to navigate adversity, and finishing power make him a difficult style matchup for Ko. As Ko steps up in class, the experience gap could prove pivotal, allowing Rowe to capitalize and secure another highlight-reel victory this Saturday night.​

Article Continues Below

Why SeokHyeon Ko will win

Last Fight: (W) Oban Elliott – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

SeokHyeon Ko brings relentless pressure and elite grappling, two tools that could prove decisive against Phil Rowe at UFC Vegas 110. In his UFC debut, Ko dominated Oban Elliott with well-timed takedowns and heavy top control, showcasing his ability to neutralize talented strikers by dictating where the fight takes place.​

Rowe has shown defensive vulnerabilities in the past, especially when pressured by strong wrestlers who prevent him from settling into a striking rhythm. Ko's ability to chain takedown attempts and transition to dominant positions may expose these weaknesses, forcing Rowe to defend rather than attack in open space.​

Ko’s gas tank and composure give him the edge in prolonged grappling exchanges. With a solid record and momentum from back-to-back decision wins, he has demonstrated that he can manage adversity and maintain control for full rounds—something Rowe has occasionally struggled with against persistent grinders.​

By denying Rowe the distance he needs and repeatedly grounding the fight, Ko can smother the American’s offense and notch another signature win. As he enters just his second UFC bout, Ko’s grappling-centric style may be the key to stifling Rowe and notching a breakthrough victory this Saturday.​

Final Phil Rowe-SeokHyeon Ko prediction & pick

This matchup between Phil Rowe and Seok Hyeon Ko at UFC Vegas 110 features a classic striker versus grappler dynamic, with each fighter having clear avenues to victory. Rowe’s height, nine-inch reach advantage, and knockout power make him a genuine threat if he can keep the fight at his preferred range.​

Ko, however, is the betting favorite for good reason, as his relentless wrestling, heavy top control, and ability to rack up takedowns were on full display in his dominant decision over Oban Elliott. Rowe’s career takedown defense—just 56%—raises concerns that Ko will be able to ground him repeatedly and control the action for extended periods.​

If Rowe can maintain distance, he is fully capable of finding a finishing shot or building points with his jab. But stylistically, the pick is Ko: his grinding pace and grappling pressure are likely to stifle Rowe’s offense, keep him grounded, and win him rounds in the eyes of the judges.​

The most probable outcome is a competitive decision victory for SeokHyeon Ko as he frustrates Rowe’s striking and asserts his style for three rounds this Saturday.​

Final Phil Rowe-SeokHyeon Ko Prediction & Pick: SeokHyeon Ko (-198), Over 2.5 Rounds (-154)