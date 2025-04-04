ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The quarterfinals of the UCL continue as PSG faces Aston Villa. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a PSG-Aston Villa prediction and pick.

PSG got to this point after going 4-1-3 in the league phase of the UCL. Still, that would be enough to get them into the round of 32 and face Brest there. PSG would dominate Brest, winning 10-0 on aggregate. That would lead to a round-of-16 match with Liverpool. Liverpool would win the first leg 1-0, but PSG would win the second leg 1-0, leading to extra time and PKs. PSG would win the PKs 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa was 5-1-2 in the league phase of the UCL which got them a bye into the round of 16. There, they would face Club Brugge. In the first leg, Aston Villa took a 3-1 win. Then, at home in the second leg, they would win the game 3-0, moving on a 6-1 aggregate score.

Here are the PSG-Aston Villa Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: PSG-Aston Villa Odds

PSG: -250

Aston Villa: +650

Draw: +390

Over 2.5 goals: -174

Under 2.5 goals: +142

How to Watch PSG vs. Aston Villa

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Parmount+

Why PSG Will Win

PSG has scored well this year, scoring in 40 of 44 fixtures overall, averaging 2.77 goals per game across all competitions. In UCL play, they have scored in nine of 12 games. Further, they have scored 25 goals over the 12 games, good for 2.08 goals per game in UCL play. PSG has scored in five of their six fixtures at home, scoring 14 goals in their six home fixtures in UCL play.

PSG has been led by Ousmane Dembele. He has scored seven times with an assist so far in UCL play. Further, he has 21 goals with five assists so far in Ligue 1 play this year. Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola has also been solid. In Ligue 1 play, he has 13 goals with nine assists. So far in UCL play, Barcola has three goals and three assists. Further, Goncalo Ramos has three goals and an assist in UCL play so far.

PSG has also been strong on defense overall. They have conceded just 41 goals across their 44 fixtures this year. PSG has been strong on defense in UCL play. They have conceded just ten goals overall, in their 12 games so far. Further, they have five clean sheets this year in UCL play. At home, they have also been solid, with two clean sheets and allowed six goals in six games in UCL play.

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored well overall this year. They have scored 75 goals in their 46 overall fixtures, good for 1.63 goals per game. They have scored in seven of ten fixtures overall, UCL fixtures this year. Aston Villa has scored 19 goals in their ten games so far in UCL play, good for 1.9 goals per game. On the road they have scored in three of their five road fixtures, scoring nine goals over the five games this year.

Ollie Watkins has led the way for Aston Villa so far this year. He has scored 13 goals and six assists so far in domestic league play. He has just one goal in UCL play and has missed a penalty kick so far. He does have four assists in UCL play. Morgan Rogers has led the way for Aston Villa in UCL play. He has three goals and two assists so far in UCL play, while he has scored seven goals and six assists in Premier League play.

Aston Villa has allowed 1.24 goals per game over their 46 total fixtures this year. They have also been solid on defense in UCL play. In UCL play, they have allowed just seven goals over the ten fixtures. They also have four clean sheets in UCL play so far. On the road, they have allowed five goals over their five road fixtures, but also do have a clean sheet.

Final PSG-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick

PSG has scored very well this year and well in UCL play. They did struggle early on in the tournament, but since then have been great. They have defeated Liverpool and Manchester City already, both teams further up on the EPL table than Aston Villa. Further, Aston Villa has not scored as well on the road, both in EPL play and in UCL play. They average just 1.5 goals per game. On the road overall this year, but also give up 1.5 goals per game on the road over all 22 of their road fixtures this year. PSG will be able to score enough to pull away in this one.

Final PSG-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick: PSG ML (-250)