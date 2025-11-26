ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA Cup is back in full force as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next matchup in the Western Conference Group C. The Houston Rockets (11-4) will take on the Golden State Warriors (10-9) as the two teams renew their rivalry for the first time this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Rockets-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are fourth in the West's Group C standings with a 1-2 NBA Cup record. They won their most recent game 114-92 against the Phoenix Suns, winning six of their last seven heading into this one as the slight betting underdogs.

The Golden State Warriors are last in Group C with a 1-2 NBA Cup record. They broke a three-game losing streak with their latest 134-117 win over the Utah Jazz and will hope to improve their Cup standing with a win here.

Rockets vs. Warriors NBA Cup Odds

Rockets: +2.5 (-115)

Warriors: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 225.5 (-105)

Under: 225.5 (-115)

Rockets vs. Warriors Key Injuries

Houston: Steven Adams, OUT (ankle) / Kevin Durant, OUT (personal) / Tari Eason, OUT (oblique)

Golden State: Draymond Green, Probable (foot) / Al Horford, OUT (sciatica) / Jonathan Kuminga, OUT (knee)

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 6-1 at home this season. The Rockets are 6-2 on the road.

The Warriors are 10-9 ATS overall, 6-1 ATS at home. The Rockets are 10-5 ATS overall, 7-5 ATS on the road.

The Warriors' Over/Under has gone 13-6, the Rockets' OVER/UNDER is 10-5

Houston is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

Golden State is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games at home.

Rockets' Last 5: 4-1

4-1 Warriors Last 5: 2-3

Keys to Rockets vs. Warriors Matchup

The Houston Rockets will be without Kevin Durant and Steven Adams for the second-straight game, but they seemed just fine in their comfortable 22-point win over the Phoenix Suns. Amen Thompson was the main beneficiary of Durant's absence, taking the scoring load with 28 points on 16 shot attempts. He also cashed-in on all of his seven free throws, making for a very efficient night en route to a win. With the impact Thompson already makes on the defensive end of the floor, the Rockets' become all the more dangerous when he's able to add high scoring totals to his game.

Still, the Warriors will have the healthier lineup with Draymond Green likely to return from a short injury stint. While losing out on Jonathan Kuminga and his versatile scoring, it's the exact reason the Warriors added Jimmy Butler to assist Stephen Curry with the scoring. Both him and Buddy Hield added 18, 20 points respectively in their last game, complementing Curry's 31 en route to a solid win. The Warriors are also gritty on the defensive end of the floor and will be making the most of Durant being absent from the lineup.

As the smaller lineup, the Warriors will also see a boost with Steven Adams out and with Sengun serving as their focal point, Draymond Green should be matched up against him on defense. It will be interesting to see if the Rockets' match Thompson up on Steph Curry as their best defender, so we'll see how Curry manages to find open space against this Warriors team. Steve Kerr's game planning against this Rockets' team goes back to last year's playoffs and they'll be seeing a similar version without Durant or Adams on the floor.

Still, the Rockets will have favorable matchups in Jabari Smith Jr. and Clint Capela in the low paint. Al Horford's absence for Golden State leaves them with a lack of depth and size, so expect Jabari Smith Jr. to have an added role in scoring the ball in the low posts tonight.

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Both teams are heading into this NBA Cup game needing a win if they want to stay alive in their group. The Rockets will be without Durant and Adams, but the Warriors are seeing their own injuries with Horford and Kuminga out. Still, the trio of Curry, Green, and Butler should be enough to play small-ball around the Rockets and come away with the win as betting favorites.

Houston's Reed Sheppard has been playing well and Jabari Smith Jr. will see a very favorable matchup here. Alperen Sengun, on the other hand, could see some frustration with Draymond Green coming back from injury and likely tasked to shadow Sengun all night.

Ultimately, I think the Warriors need this win more at the moment and despite the Rockets' last resounding win, this Warriors team should be able to claw back in the second half and make this a close contest. For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the Golden State Warriors in what should be a high-scoring game.

Final Rockets-Warriors NBA Cup Prediction and Pick: Golden State Warriors -2.5 (-105); OVER 225.5 (-105)