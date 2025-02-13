ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the A-10 face off as Saint Louis visits Loyola Chicago. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Saint Louis-Loyola Chicago prediction and pick.

Saint Louis comes into the game at 14-11 and 7-5 in conference play. That places them in third in the A-10 this year. They opened the year, winning five of seven before dropping four of five games. They would then win six of their next seven, but since then have just won two of six. Last time out, Saint Louis faced George Mason. George Mason had a two-point lead at the half, but Saint Louis hit a three as time expired to tie the game. This would force overtime, where George Mason would win the game 76-74.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago is 15-9 on the year and 6-5 in conference play. That places them in fifth in the A-10. They opened the year, winning eight of their first nine games before losing four in a row. They have won six of their last ten games since then. In their last game, Loyola Chicago faced Richmond. Loyola Chicago had a three-point lead at the end of the first half. They would grow the lead to 12, but Richmond would come back to force overtime. There, Loyola Chicago won the game 87-80.

Here are the Saint Louis-Loyola Chicago College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Saint Louis-Loyola Chicago Odds

Saint Louis: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +125

Loyola Chicago: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Saint Louis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Louis is ranked 117th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 134th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 125th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Saint Louis has been solid on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 185th in the nation in points per game while sitting 64th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot well inside the arc, sitting third in the nation in two-point field goal percentage this year.

Saint Louis is led by Gibson Jimerson. Jimerson is scoring 17 points per game while also adding 4.3 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Isaish Swope. Swope leads the team with 4.7 assists per game, while he is also scoring 16.3 points per game and adds 2.8 rebounds plus 1.1 steals.

In the frontcourt, Kalu Anya leads the team in rebounds, steals, and blocks. He comes into the game with nine rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Anya also adds 7.7 points and 2.5 assists. Joining Anya in the frontcourt is Robbie Avila. Avila is scoring 16.7 points per game while also adding 6.6 rebounds, four assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Why Loyola Chicago Will Cover The Spread/Win

Loyola Chicago is ranked 135th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 183rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 118th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Loyola Chicago has also been strong on offense this year. They are 190th in points per game while sitting 93 in effective field goal percentage. Loyola Chicago has also moved the ball well this year. They are 56th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 36th in assist-to-field goal ratio.

Des Watson leads the way for Loyola Chicago, leading the team in scoring, assists, and steals. He comes into the game with 12.7 points per game while also adding 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals. Watson also brings in 3.7 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Sheldon Edwards Jr. Edwards, who is scoring 12.3 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Finally, Jayden Daniels is scoring 12.3 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Francis Nwaokorie leads the team in rebounds. He comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game while adding 6.3 points per game. He is joined by Miles Rubin, who is scoring 8.5 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Final Saint Louis-Loyola Chicago Prediction & Pick

Both teams come in with solid offensive units. Saint Louis plays with a slower pace than Loyola Chicago and has been the more efficient shooting team. They are 64th in shooting efficiency compared to the 143rd rank of Loyola Chicago. Further, Saint Louis has been the more efficient defense. While they are 149th in opponent points per game, they are 38th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago is 86th in opponent points per game but 115th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, with this game potentially being tight, sending opponents to the line will be a major factor. Saint Louis is 28th in the nation in opponent free throw attempts, while Loyola Chicago is 158th. Take Saint Louis in this one.

Final Saint Louis-Loyola Chicago Prediction & Pick: Saint Louis +2.5 (-102)