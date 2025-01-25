ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Seton Hall has had a rough year, while Creighton started the season slow but is red-hot right now. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-Creighton prediction and pick.

Seton Hall is 6-13 this season, with its only notable win against VCU. It has suffered big losses against Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Villanova, Georgetown, Providence, Butler, St. John's, and Marquette. Isaiah Coleman is the team's biggest key, and they need him in this game against Creighton. This would be a giant win if they could pull it off on the road in Omaha.

Creighton is 13-6 after starting the season with notable wins against Notre Dame, Kansas, UNLV, Villanova, St. John's, Butler, Providence, and UConn. Then, they have notable losses against Nebraska, San Diego State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgetown, and Marquette. Ryan Kalkbrenner is huge for the Blue Jays down low, and that is why they can make a giant statement in this game in Omaha.

Here are the Seton Hall-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Creighton Odds

Seton Hall: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +860

Creighton: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1500

Over: 135.5 (-105)

Under: 135.5 (-115)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Creighton

Time: 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT

TV: FS1

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall's defense has been a bright spot, especially given the offense's struggles. They allow 68.5 points per game, 44.8% from the field, and 35.2% from behind the arc. Coleman has been the best rebounder, with 5.1 per game. Scotty Middleton leads the team in blocks with 0.7 per game. Finally, when it comes to on-ball defense, four players average at least one steal, with Dylan Addae-Wusu leading the team with 1.7 per game.

This defense has its hands full in this game because they can't just shut down Creighton on the road, even with the defense traveling. They need more help entering a road game like this, and they won't be able to match down low with Kalkbrenner for Creighton.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall has been the worst offense in the Big East this season. They score 64.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 40.8%, and have a three-point percentage of 34.5%. Two Pirates are averaging over double digits, with Isaiah Coleman leading at 15.8 points per game.

Addae-Wusu also leads the team in assists with 3.1 per game. This offense will have its hands full against Creighton in this matchup. The Blue Jays have been great on defense, and the Pirates' only hope is that Coleman will have a giant game in this matchup in Omaha, which is possible.

Creighton has been solid this season. They score 75.3 points per game, have a 47.2% field goal percentage, and shoot 34.6% from three-point range. They also have a 115.2 offensive rating on KenPom, 48th in all college basketball. Four Blue Jays are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Ryan Kalkbrenner leading at 17.4 points per game, and Steven Ashworth is just behind at 16.6 points per game.

Then, Ashworth also leads the team in assists at 6.6 per game. The talent is there for the Blue Jays, and they are finally showcasing it with how well they are playing recently, winning four straight. The offense

Creighton's defense started slow, but it is playing great on this side of the court. They allow 69 points per game, 40.3% from the field and 30.3% from behind the arc. Kalkbrenner is the key for the team down low. He leads the team in rebounding at 8.3 per game and in blocks at 2.9 per game.

Finally, Jamiya Neal leads the team in steals with 1.1 per game. This defense has the pieces to play well, and they are finally putting it together. They are playing great on this side of the court and should shut down a Seton Hall offense that has been the worst in the entire Big East.

Final Seton Hall-Creighton Prediction & Pick

Seton Hall has a very good defense, but they can't score, which makes this a nightmare matchup against Creighton, especially given how well the Blue Jays are playing right now. Creighton has looked unstoppable over their four-game winning streak with a defense that has emerged as one of the best in the Big East and an offense that has found its groove. Creighton wins and covers easily in this matchup at home.

Final Seton Hall-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -14.5 (-110)