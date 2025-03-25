ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the best is the Western Conference face off as the Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Dallas Stars come into the game at 45-21-4 on the year, which places them in second place in the Central Division. In their last game, the Stars faced the Wild. After a scoreless first period, Wyatt Johnston scored on the power play in the second period. Matt Duchene would also score in the second period to extend the lead. Mason Marchment would add an empty net goal in the third period, as Jake Oettinger would stop all 32 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are 41-24-5 on the year, sitting tied for second in the Pacific Division. In their last game, they faced the Seattle Kraken. Adam Henrique opened the scoring for the Oilers, but the Kraken would tie the game. In the second period, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored, but the Kraken tied it again. Still, the Oilers would score twice in the second period to grow the lead. They would add an empty net goal in the third period, as the Oilers won the game 5-4. Still, the Oilers could be without both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in this game.

Here are the Stars-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Oilers Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline: -152

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Stars vs Oilers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Stars this year is led by Jason Robertson, who is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 29 goals, 39 assists, and 69 total points. Meanwhile, he is joined on the line by Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Hintz is fourth on the team in points with 25 goals and 32 assists, good for 57 points. Rantanen has two goals and three assists in his eight games with the Stars.

The team leader in points and assists this year comes from the second line, Matt Duchene. Duchene comes in with 27 goals and 44 assists, good for 71 total points. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who has 18 goals and 19 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Mikael Granlund, who has three goals and ten assists in his 19 games with the Stars. Finally, Wyatt Johnston has been great, currently, playing on the third line. He is third on the team in points, coming in with 26 goals and 37 assists.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 33-15-3 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in wins, while sitting eighth in goals against average. Oettinger is 3-1-1 in the last five games. Further, he has allowed just five goals over the last three games and 81 shots.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisailt both out for this game, it is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins leading the way. Nugent-Hopkins is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 20 goals and 28 assists on the year. Further, he has seven goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Viktor Arvidson and Vasily Podkolzin. Arvidsson has ten goals and 12 assists this year, while Podkolzin has seven goals and 15 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard has been great from the blue line this year for the Oilers. He has 13 goals and 42 assists on the year. Sitting third on the team in points. He is joined on the blue line by Mattias Ekholm, who has nine goals and 23 assists this year. Further, the Oilers have Zach Hyman leading the second line. He comes in with 25 goals and 17 assists on the year.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this one. He is 24-17-4 on the year with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage this year. He is 2-2-1 in his last five starts but has just one game giving up more than three goals. Still, he has just one game giving up less than three goals.

Final Stars-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Stars come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One major reason is the Stars' defense, which is fourth in the NHL in goals against per game while sitting first on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Oilers are scoring 3.27 goals per game this year. Still, they are without two of their top goal-scoring options in this game. This will be a close game, but take the Stars in this one.

Final Stars-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-152)